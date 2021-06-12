Accountant – Pastel Evolution Milnerton

Accountant – Pastel Evolution

Milnerton

R20,000 to R25,000 per month (medical aid and provident fund)

A Company specializing in the import, processing, and packaging, and exporting of frozen fish and shellfish, seeks an accountant to capture supplier Invoices, Bank Statements, Invoicing, etc, on Pastel Evolution, do Debtors and Creditors – processing journals for cash advances/invoices, Email Debtor statements to clients and follow up on outstanding payments, capturing stock adjustments/samples, etc. Ensuring stock on Pastel balances with Cold Store reports every month-end and general Accounts duties. We are looking for someone who can perform a wide variety of duties in accounts and get the books up to date. We would also look at someone who has just finished their articles with Pastel Evolution experience. The offices are clean, secure, spacious, and modern with secure parking. There is medical aid and provident fund, and the company is growing quickly so there will be opportunities for growth during the next 5-years.

Please email your full Updated CV and relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Year End Accounts

VAT tax return

Preparation of annual accounts

Accounting Support

Financial Statements

VAT reporting

Accounts Management

Qualified Accounting

Invoicing

Debtors

Creditors

Statements

Pastel Evolution

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

