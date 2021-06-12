Industrial Refrigeration Technician

Killarney Gardens – R20,000 – R30,000 per month based on experience.

Are you currently an Industrial Refrigeration Technician or a Marine Refrigeration Technician, with ammonia experience and training, looking for a change of scenery?

My client, a market leader in the Marine and Industrial Refrigeration Industry needs someone to commissions, services and repairs refrigeration systems and equipment such as condensing units, compressors and evaporators.

You may be the successful candidate to join the Killarney Gardens team if you have:

A proven track record (3 – 5 years) in industrial refrigeration.

Specific experience and training, working with ammonia.

Excellent fault-finding skills

The ability to think on your feet

Ideally, a Red Seal Certificate proving that you are a Trade Tested qualified Refrigeration Technician (Industrial).

The ability to work alone

Excellent communication skills and a good command of the English language

The willingness to, from time to time, travel overseas for the commissioning of installations overseas

An unendorsed Code 8 Driver’s License.

The personality attributes and technical skills typically associated with successful Industrial Refrigeration Technicians.

E-mail Wessel at [Email Address Removed] I will call suitable candidates

Desired Skills:

Working with ammonia

Fault Finding

communication skills.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

A market leader in the Marine and Industrial Refrigeration Industry

Learn more/Apply for this position