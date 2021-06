SENIOR PLANNING ENGINEER

SENIOR PLANNING ENGINEER MINING PROJECT TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE OVERALL PLANNING FUNCTION FROM TO THE CONSTRUCTION

SET UP PLANNING SOFTWARE TO ENSURE SOFTWARE WILL FUNCTION CORRECTLY ONCE PROGRESS UPDATES ARE DONE THROUGHOUT THE PROJECT.

DEVELOP OVERALL PROGRAMMES IN MICROSOFT PROJECTS / PRIMA VERA P6, COMPLYING WITH STANDARD PLANNING PRACTICES.

DEVELOP BID SCHEDULES IN PRIMA VERA P6

RESOURCE AND COST LOAD PROJECT PROGRAMME..

ABILITY TO ANALYSE THE PROJECT PROGRAMME FOR ANY SOFTWARE ANOMOLIES AND BE ABLE TO FIND AND WORK AROUND SOLUTIONS.

MANAGE CONTRACTORS PLANNERS TO ENSURE TIMEOUS REPORTING FROM CONTRACTORS ON A WEEKLY BASIS.

CHAIR PROGRESS MEETINGS WITH CONTRACTORS AND EMPLOYER ON PROJECTS

DEVELOP, UPDATE AND MAINTAIN REPORTING DOCUMENTS AS PER CONTRACT REQUIREMENTS

PRODUCE WEEKLY AND MONTHLY REPORTS AS PER CONTRACT REQUIREMENTS.

DEVELOP AND MAINTAIN PROJECT S-CURVES

DEVELOP THE EVM DATA BASE FOR THE PROJECT AS WELL AS UPDATE THE EVM REPORT AS PER CONTRACT REQUIREMENTS.

MANAGE SCOPE CHANGES, DELAYS, DISRUPTIONS ETC AND ASSIST THE PROJECT MANAGER IN DEMONSTRATING THE IMPACT ON THE PROJECT.

DEVELOP RECOVERY PROGRAMMES WHEN REQUIRED ISSUE 2 WEEK LOOK AHEAD SCHEDULES FOR ALL DISCIPLINES.

REPORT ON CRYTICAL PATH ACTIVITIES AND ANY CHANGES TO THE CRYTICAL PATH TO ALL TEAM MEMBERS.

COMMUNICATE PROJECT STATUS TO SUPERVISOR ON A WEEKLY BASIS.

MUST HAVE A MINIMUM 5 YEARS PRIOR EXPERIENCE IN A SIMILAR ENVIRONMENT (MINING EPCM PROJECTS

UNDERSTAND COMPLEX ENGINEERING DRAWINGS, BOQS AND WORKS INFORMATION DOCUMENTS TO DEVELOP DETAILED CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULES, SHUTDOWN EXPERIENCE.

ADVANCE KNOWLEDGE OF PRIMA VERA P6.

BE AN ADVANCED USER IN MS OFFICE ( WORD, EXEL, POWER POINT)

Desired Skills:

PRIMA VERA P6 ADVANCED CERTIFICATION

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position