Direct Sales Agent at Grodirect01

Gro Direct is currently looking for an individual who is willing to be committed to excellent customer service and understanding of the sales process and dynamics. A sales representative that will be able to present and sell products or services to potential buyers. Must be team orientated and self-motivated.

Are you, or do you have:

Strong Interpersonal Skills?

Focus?

Detailed Orientated?

Team focused and willing to work independently?

THEN THIS JOB S FOR YOU!

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric Certificate

South African ID

Smartphone

Desired Skills:

Face to Face Sales

Field Sales

People Skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

We are a sales and marketing company that offer every South African an opportunity to build a legacy and achieve their goal through our unique system.

Gro Direct is a dynamic group of business owners who sell The Unlimited’s products. We focus on the training and development of dynamic and ambitious future leaders and owners for both local and international operations.

