Programmer for Cloud BI at Datonomy Solutions

Datonomy invites you to embrace the future of work. Consulting gives you the flexibility to co-create your career with clients who rely on your unique skillset. The beauty of the model is that you can choose the length of your engagement with each client – you may want to spend a year or two rolling out a major programme, or just a few months designing a product. At Datonomy, we want to collaborate with you to achieve your goals, personally and professionally, and that is why we want like-minded people to join our growing team. We have set out to change 1 billion lives by 2030, become part of this incredible goal!

Programmer for Cloud BI

Purpose of the Job

To develop and support the SAP BW data warehouse.

Key performance Areas:

Solution development

Service delivery

Talent development

Job Objectives

Solution Development:

Develop web and client-based decision support systems solutions on SAP BW platform, including reports, dashboards and data extracts.

Plan, design and develop data warehouse solutions on SAP BW platform including:

Development of infoProviders.

Extraction and transformation of data from various data sources o Development and implementation of high volume batch and/or real time data loads.

Modelling is done as a combination of traditional BW artefacts as well as HANA views.

Service Delivery

Support and maintain existing database and decision support systems including: o Troubleshoot data and system related issues identify problems and propose changes o Liaise with technical and business users to resolve issues

Implement changes to existing systems

Talent Development:

Coach and mentor junior staff.

QualificationsEssential: 3yr Diploma/Degree or equivalentExperience

Essential:

5+ years experience in Data Analysis

5+ years experience in Business Intelligence Development

Further requirements:

AWS Redshift,

S3, Glue,

Athena PySpark,

Apache Airflow (3+ years’ experience)

Web and client-based solutions on on prem/Cloud (AWS, MS Azure, Google) platforms (3+ years’ experience)

Complex Data Marts builds with object orientation or/and dynamic query (3+ years’ experience)

ETL / ELT competency within AWS environment (3+ years’ experience)

General data experience (SQL programming, Data Analysis etc) (5+ years’ experience)

Knowledge and Skills

Essential:

5+ years SAP BW Data Modelling

3-5 years SAP HANA

3+ years SAP Business Objects

