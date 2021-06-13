The Durban branch of the company is looking for a Sales Engineer to assist in ensuring that revenue growth and customer acquisition targets are met, by generating new business, as well as maintaining and enhancing relationships with existing customers.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
The main responsibilities of the position are to:
- Source new business/ clients
- Maintain client relationships
- Determine scope of work
- Handle sales administration
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Matric
- Degree or National Diploma in Sales and Marketing/ Business Skills
- Valid and unendorsed driver’s licence
EXPERIENCE:
- At least 3 years of experience in Sales and Marketing
- Experience selling customised solutions, products or services
- Experience selling recurring business/ long term contracts to industrial customers
- Experience selling services to Industry, Mining, Construction or Water Distributors
- A proven track record in sales
- Experience in preparing quotes and proposals
- Experience planning and pricing projects is advantageous
- Experience with paint coatings, heavy duty coatings and or composites is advantageous
TECHNICAL SKILLS:
- Advanced Computer Literacy (MS Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint & MS Project)
- Experience using CRM software is advantageous
- Ability to read engineering drawings is advantageous
KNOWLEDGE:
- Sales and Marketing best practice
- Industry knowledge advantageous
- Understanding of value-add propositions
BEHAVIOURAL ATTRIBUTES:
- Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills
- Customer Focus/ Building relationships
- Sales ability and persuasiveness
- Contributing to team success
- Initiative
- Attention to detail
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within two weeks.
About The Employer:
The company is an international company that specialises in providing anti-corrosion coatings, as well as a range of corrosion protection and engineering services.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- A cost-to-company package that includes company contribution to provident fund and medical aid. A competitive commission structure is offered.