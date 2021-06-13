Sales Engineer

The Durban branch of the company is looking for a Sales Engineer to assist in ensuring that revenue growth and customer acquisition targets are met, by generating new business, as well as maintaining and enhancing relationships with existing customers.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The main responsibilities of the position are to:

Source new business/ clients

Maintain client relationships

Determine scope of work

Handle sales administration

QUALIFICATIONS:

Matric

Degree or National Diploma in Sales and Marketing/ Business Skills

Valid and unendorsed driver’s licence

EXPERIENCE:

At least 3 years of experience in Sales and Marketing

Experience selling customised solutions, products or services

Experience selling recurring business/ long term contracts to industrial customers

Experience selling services to Industry, Mining, Construction or Water Distributors

A proven track record in sales

Experience in preparing quotes and proposals

Experience planning and pricing projects is advantageous

Experience with paint coatings, heavy duty coatings and or composites is advantageous

TECHNICAL SKILLS:

Advanced Computer Literacy (MS Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint & MS Project)

Experience using CRM software is advantageous

Ability to read engineering drawings is advantageous

KNOWLEDGE:

Sales and Marketing best practice

Industry knowledge advantageous

Understanding of value-add propositions

BEHAVIOURAL ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

Customer Focus/ Building relationships

Sales ability and persuasiveness

Contributing to team success

Initiative

Attention to detail

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within two weeks.

Desired Skills:

Computer Literacy

CRM Software Skills

Ability to read engineering drawings

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The company is an international company that specialises in providing anti-corrosion coatings, as well as a range of corrosion protection and engineering services.

Employer & Job Benefits:

A cost-to-company package that includes company contribution to provident fund and medical aid. A competitive commission structure is offered.

