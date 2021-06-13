Sales Engineer

Jun 13, 2021

The Durban branch of the company is looking for a Sales Engineer to assist in ensuring that revenue growth and customer acquisition targets are met, by generating new business, as well as maintaining and enhancing relationships with existing customers.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The main responsibilities of the position are to:

  • Source new business/ clients
  • Maintain client relationships
  • Determine scope of work
  • Handle sales administration

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Matric
  • Degree or National Diploma in Sales and Marketing/ Business Skills
  • Valid and unendorsed driver’s licence

EXPERIENCE:

  • At least 3 years of experience in Sales and Marketing
  • Experience selling customised solutions, products or services
  • Experience selling recurring business/ long term contracts to industrial customers
  • Experience selling services to Industry, Mining, Construction or Water Distributors
  • A proven track record in sales
  • Experience in preparing quotes and proposals
  • Experience planning and pricing projects is advantageous
  • Experience with paint coatings, heavy duty coatings and or composites is advantageous

TECHNICAL SKILLS:

  • Advanced Computer Literacy (MS Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint & MS Project)
  • Experience using CRM software is advantageous
  • Ability to read engineering drawings is advantageous

KNOWLEDGE:

  • Sales and Marketing best practice
  • Industry knowledge advantageous
  • Understanding of value-add propositions

BEHAVIOURAL ATTRIBUTES:

  • Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills
  • Customer Focus/ Building relationships
  • Sales ability and persuasiveness
  • Contributing to team success
  • Initiative
  • Attention to detail

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within two weeks.

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Literacy
  • CRM Software Skills
  • Ability to read engineering drawings

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The company is an international company that specialises in providing anti-corrosion coatings, as well as a range of corrosion protection and engineering services.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • A cost-to-company package that includes company contribution to provident fund and medical aid. A competitive commission structure is offered.

Learn more/Apply for this position