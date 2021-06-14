Description:
Our client requires a Business Architect who demonstrates strong multi-domain experience with specific strengths in any of the following domains: business architecture, application architecture and integration architecture.
Requirements
- Honors degree in BCom Informatics/BSc Computer Science/BSc Engineering plus industry- specific qualifications or equivalent;
- A postgraduate qualification in the relevant field (will be an
- added advantage);
- Minimum of eight to ten years experience in at least three architecture domains such as business architecture, data architecture and application architecture, with at least five years business architecture experience.
- Preference will be given to candidates who demonstrate strong multi-domain experience with specific strengths in any of the following domains: business architecture, application architecture and integration architecture.
The following prerequisites would apply:
- Proven knowledge and experience related to IT and business/industry
- work, including the development and maintenance of business architectures, deployment and systems life cycle management;
- Solid experience with regard to making trade-offs between various options to address particular business requirements;
- Leadership experience in managing multiple, large, cross-functional teams or projects, and influencing senior level management and key stakeholders;
- Exposure to multiple, diverse technologies and processing environments;
- Knowledge of all components of holistic business architecture,
- business re-engineering principles and processes, and basic knowledge of
- Financial models and budgeting; and ability to act as a thought leader.
Job related knowledge:
- Business architecture
- Business modelling
- Strategy development
- Business process design and improvement
- System integration
- ICT industry standards
- Service design
- Role design
- Architecture principles design
- Architecture views an viewpoints design
- Building block design
- Information Security
- Solutions modelling
- Use of architecture frameworks and methods such as TOGAF and ADM
- Use of architecture notations such as ArchiMate, UML and BPMN
- Experience in one or more architecture tools
- Population of architecture repository
- Risk management
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful