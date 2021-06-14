Business Architect

Description:

Our client requires a Business Architect who demonstrates strong multi-domain experience with specific strengths in any of the following domains: business architecture, application architecture and integration architecture.

Requirements

Honors degree in BCom Informatics/BSc Computer Science/BSc Engineering plus industry- specific qualifications or equivalent;

A postgraduate qualification in the relevant field (will be an

added advantage);

Minimum of eight to ten years experience in at least three architecture domains such as business architecture, data architecture and application architecture, with at least five years business architecture experience.

Preference will be given to candidates who demonstrate strong multi-domain experience with specific strengths in any of the following domains: business architecture, application architecture and integration architecture.

The following prerequisites would apply:

Proven knowledge and experience related to IT and business/industry

work, including the development and maintenance of business architectures, deployment and systems life cycle management;

Solid experience with regard to making trade-offs between various options to address particular business requirements;

Leadership experience in managing multiple, large, cross-functional teams or projects, and influencing senior level management and key stakeholders;

Exposure to multiple, diverse technologies and processing environments;

Knowledge of all components of holistic business architecture,

business re-engineering principles and processes, and basic knowledge of

Financial models and budgeting; and ability to act as a thought leader.

Job related knowledge:

Business architecture

Business modelling

Strategy development

Business process design and improvement

System integration

ICT industry standards

Service design

Role design

Architecture principles design

Architecture views an viewpoints design

Building block design

Information Security

Solutions modelling

Use of architecture frameworks and methods such as TOGAF and ADM

Use of architecture notations such as ArchiMate, UML and BPMN

Experience in one or more architecture tools

Population of architecture repository

Risk management

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position