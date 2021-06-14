Business Architect

Jun 14, 2021

Description:

Our client requires a Business Architect who demonstrates strong multi-domain experience with specific strengths in any of the following domains: business architecture, application architecture and integration architecture.

Requirements

  • Honors degree in BCom Informatics/BSc Computer Science/BSc Engineering plus industry- specific qualifications or equivalent;
  • A postgraduate qualification in the relevant field (will be an
  • added advantage);
  • Minimum of eight to ten years experience in at least three architecture domains such as business architecture, data architecture and application architecture, with at least five years business architecture experience.
  • Preference will be given to candidates who demonstrate strong multi-domain experience with specific strengths in any of the following domains: business architecture, application architecture and integration architecture.

The following prerequisites would apply:

  • Proven knowledge and experience related to IT and business/industry
  • work, including the development and maintenance of business architectures, deployment and systems life cycle management;
  • Solid experience with regard to making trade-offs between various options to address particular business requirements;
  • Leadership experience in managing multiple, large, cross-functional teams or projects, and influencing senior level management and key stakeholders;
  • Exposure to multiple, diverse technologies and processing environments;
  • Knowledge of all components of holistic business architecture,
  • business re-engineering principles and processes, and basic knowledge of
  • Financial models and budgeting; and ability to act as a thought leader.

Job related knowledge:

  • Business architecture
  • Business modelling
  • Strategy development
  • Business process design and improvement
  • System integration
  • ICT industry standards
  • Service design
  • Role design
  • Architecture principles design
  • Architecture views an viewpoints design
  • Building block design
  • Information Security
  • Solutions modelling
  • Use of architecture frameworks and methods such as TOGAF and ADM
  • Use of architecture notations such as ArchiMate, UML and BPMN
  • Experience in one or more architecture tools
  • Population of architecture repository
  • Risk management

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

