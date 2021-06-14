Data Analyst

Position: Data Analyst

Location: Bryanston

Salary: R480K to R600K

Role overview/purpose

The Data Analyst role will be required to implement/maintain consumer data solutions including data sourcing, transformation, and quality control using SQL and SSIS.

Part of the role includes communicating with clients/end-users to determine and deliver on solution requirements and working closely with the holding company group Analytics team to create valuable insights and products from the data.

Requirements:

B.Sc./B. Comm Information degree or relevant.

At least 3 years experience in MS SQL.

Knowledge/experience in SSIS advantageous.

Background in digital marketing advantageous.

Technical Skills

Good understanding of databases and concepts.

Understanding data transformation into useful information.

Ability to clean and make sense of data.

Ability to determine data structures and linking different data sets together.

Non-technical skills

Analytical and problem-solving skills. Able to think creatively outside the box and relaying insights from consumer data.

Attentive to detail and passionate about data

Excited about learning, pushing technical limits, and finding new solutions.

Ability to operate in a fast-paced start-up environment and prioritize appropriately.

Ability to work well in a team as well as individually.

A positive outlook on life, work, and other people.

Values

The Consultant will be expected to operate in line with our company values:

Passion: We have a strong and barely controllable excitement for life, our work, the people we work with, and for ourselves. Our enthusiasm and positive energy lead to a strong bias toward action and strive for excellence!

Care: We care deeply for ourselves, the people we work with, our customers, the communities we live in, the country we call home, and the planet which hosts us!

Integrity: We always do the right thing, even when nobody is watching!

Growth: We always strive to make a positive contribution on our journey to significance! We (us and the business) grow because our people grow! Our curiosity drives Innovation and our resilience keeps us determined when the going gets tough! We have the courage to make decisions and to have tough conversations.

Diversity: We respect and cherish each other and listen to all opinions! We are all unique, which makes the “us” stronger! Through collaboration, we ensure that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts!

