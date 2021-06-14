DevOps Engineer – Sunninghill – R1.3m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

South Africa’s fastest growing healthcare brand and an organization known for delivering world-class service is currently scouting for a DevOps Engineer to join their top performing, world class healthcare and technology team.

You will be required to work closely with the Architect and Software Engineers as well as Microservice deployment on Kubernetes in Google Cloud Platform.

If you are ready to take on an adventure by providing the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products this could be the role you are looking for.

Requirements:

Requirements:

Kubernetes

Terraform

HELM

CI/CD

Grafana

Prometheus

Google Cloud

AWS

Azure

Envoy

Debezium

Greylog

HashiCorp Vault

Python

Reference Number for this position is ZH53057 which is a permanent position based in Sunninghill offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Zara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

