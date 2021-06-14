Intermediate Android Developer (CH684) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a is a team of multidisciplinary people who build great software products with offices in Stellenbosch, and a flexible remote-working policy. Were looking for an intermediate Android developer. You will need to develop Android based software as part of a team for customers as required by the project.

About the company

We are serious about delivering products that unlock value for our clients. We value great user experiences and work to build internal value through IoT and our own research and development. We are part of a larger family of companies.

Position competencies

The position requires knowledge of and experience in Android, Java and Kotlin app development. Additional experience with mobile development is recommended.

Position outcomes

The short-term outcome of the position is to bring an existing project team up to strength in order to deliver on customer expectations.

The medium to long term outcome is to fit in with the company strategy to learn about, among other things, IoT and deliver valuable products to that market.

Requirements

Minimum 4 years of experience

Minimum of 2 years of Android, Java or Kotlin development experience

Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses

Nice-to-haves

iOS development experience

Flutter experience, or interest in Flutter

Personal Attributes

Dependable, responsible and collaborative

Supportive Team Player

Fast learner

Self driven

Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative

Excellent communication skills

The ability to explain your approach and the process you follow

Excitement about technology

Non-Technical Skills

Able to work well in a team as well as individually

Attentive to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box

Able to accurately estimate effort on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines

Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Perks

Work within a strong growing team

Innovative, fast paced and fun work environment

Flexible, results oriented culture

Daily meals at the office

Great Coffee at the office

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

