Intermediate Android Developer (CH684) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a is a team of multidisciplinary people who build great software products with offices in Stellenbosch, and a flexible remote-working policy. Were looking for an intermediate Android developer. You will need to develop Android based software as part of a team for customers as required by the project.
About the company
We are serious about delivering products that unlock value for our clients. We value great user experiences and work to build internal value through IoT and our own research and development. We are part of a larger family of companies.
Position competencies
The position requires knowledge of and experience in Android, Java and Kotlin app development. Additional experience with mobile development is recommended.
Position outcomes
- The short-term outcome of the position is to bring an existing project team up to strength in order to deliver on customer expectations.
- The medium to long term outcome is to fit in with the company strategy to learn about, among other things, IoT and deliver valuable products to that market.
Requirements
- Minimum 4 years of experience
- Minimum of 2 years of Android, Java or Kotlin development experience
- Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses
Nice-to-haves
- iOS development experience
- Flutter experience, or interest in Flutter
Personal Attributes
- Dependable, responsible and collaborative
- Supportive Team Player
- Fast learner
- Self driven
- Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative
- Excellent communication skills
- The ability to explain your approach and the process you follow
- Excitement about technology
Non-Technical Skills
- Able to work well in a team as well as individually
- Attentive to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box
- Able to accurately estimate effort on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines
- Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
Perks
- Work within a strong growing team
- Innovative, fast paced and fun work environment
- Flexible, results oriented culture
- Daily meals at the office
- Great Coffee at the office
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.