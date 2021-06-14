The Role: Calling all iOS Developers to join in on an exciting project with a leader in the health industry.
Main Purpose:Designs develops and implements iOS mobile applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance role.iOS developers must be able to technically support and maintain the deployed applications on dev, test and production [URL Removed] and Experience: Education and Experience
- A degree in IT
- 4+ years?? experience as an iOS developer
- Experience with software development in a test-driven environment
- Excellent understanding and application of design principles
Advantageous
- 2+ year user interface analyst experience (preferred)
- Software Engineering related degree/qualification
- Honours degree
- Business experience and product knowledge
- Experience in Objective-C is beneficial
- Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store
Methodologies
- Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
- Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns
Tools
- SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
- XCode
- Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)
Technologies
- iOS
- UML
- XML, JSON
- SOAP and REST Web Service Development
Other
- Software architecture
- JAD sessions
- Data modelling techniques
Key Accountabilities:
- Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality
- Collaborate with product managers and designers to ensure a successful, high-quality product and great user experience
- Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency.
- Perform accurate development estimation
- Produce technical specifications and designs. Participate in new business development through ideation, prototype development, and project estimates
- Research new techniques, tools, and best practices and share that knowledge with the team and community
- Maintain high standards
- Analytical and problem solving skills
- Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Can help with quality assurance and provide comments
Personality and Attributes: Personal Attributes and Skills
- Excellent written and oral communication skills (English)
- Is values driven
- Ability to work in a self-driven, complex environment with multiple and changing priorities
- Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables
- Ability to think abstractly
- Ability and desire to quickly learn new technologies
- Clean code thinking
- Is a problem solver