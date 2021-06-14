Java Blazor Software Developer at Complement Recruitment

Blazor Front-End Software Developer – Johannesburg

Salary: R40K CTC Per Month

Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Blazor Front End Software Developer to be based in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, Gauteng. This is a permanent position. The ideal candidate should have exposure and an understanding of how these industries operate, interact and the IT requirement parameters within various projects for the group, including Logistics, Supply Chain, Distribution, Warehousing, Manufacturing, Transport, Automotive, Trucking, Aviation, Medical, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare.

Purpose of Position:

Our business requires an energetic individual to fill the Intermediate Blazor Front-End Software Developer. The successful candidate will be based at Elandsfontein and will report to the Executive Chief Information Officer.

Minimum Requirements:

South African Citizen; Grade 12, Relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum 3 years’ experience working in C#

Integration services knowledge

Proficiency in either WebAPI, Rest or WCF, Rest essential

Proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server 2019 & SQL queries/stored procedures

Proficiency in EF5 (NET5) and NET5.0 essential

Proficiency using Blazor Server and Web Assembly (NET5.0) essential

Proficiency creating Blazor components essential.

Proficiency in using DevExpress Blazor UI

Some knowledge of JavaScript as used in Blazor

Duties:

Researching, designing, implementing and managing software programs and services.

Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules or services.

Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.

Maintaining and upgrading existing systems.

Working closely with other developers, UX designers as well as business.

Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.

Prioritizes multiple tasks effectively.

Understands relational databases and software design concepts

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Complement Recruitment are a 100% Female Owned Boutique Agency, Recruiting Throughout South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa.

For More Info – Visit our website – [URL Removed]

