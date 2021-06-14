Lead Senior FullStack Java Developer – Semi Remote – up to R900 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is cool long-term contracting work, for Senior Full Stack Java Developer’s looking to step out of the conventional investment banking environment and join a world leading premium manufacturer working alongside Germany’s finest Developers.

Land this job and you will form part of the DevOps team, doing development, maintenance, and enhancements of existing applications. We are not promising unicorns and rainbows in terms of tech but we can promise enough money to buy your own rainbow in the end! What’s more is you’ll get to travel internationally!

Requirements:

10+ years Java Dev experience

Java 8

JEE

JPA

Hibernate

JSF

Rich Faces

Spring MVC

Spring Boot

AWS

Docker

Quarkus

Kubernetes

Junit

Mockito

REST

Microservice Architecture

Angular

Node js 10

Reference Number for this position is GZ49606 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and working from home offering a cost to company salary of between R760 to R900 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

