Learning Machines partners with Databricks

Learning Machines, a consulting firm specialising in machine learning, big data engineering and cloud services, has partnered with data and AI company Databricks, to drive business value by unifying data and artificial intelligence (AI).

Learning Machines has been identified as a premier reseller partner to supply the market with Databricks technology, and this means several benefits for businesses and users.

Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform helps organisations accelerate innovation by unifying data teams with an open, scalable platform for all of their data-driven use cases.

From streaming analytics and AI to business intelligence (BI), Databricks provides a modern lakehouse architecture that unifies data engineering, data science, machine learning and analytics within a single collaborative platform.

Databricks is the best-in-class collaborative platform that truly unifies data science and data engineering for fast iterations of data prep, model training and production deployment. Databricks’ customers also benefit from data security, compliance and reduced DevOps costs. All of this means organisations can finally apply AI across their data and drive disruptive innovations to the market.

Learning Machines is now in a position to collaborate with businesses regarding strategic integrations with Databricks

As a result of this partnership, Learning Machines can leverage Databricks expertise in analytics to add value to customers.

“The ability to uncover actionable insights from data has never been more important as enterprises look to adapt, innovate and better prepare for the future in an uncertain world,” said Kim Nash, Director of Strategic Partners, EMEA, at Databricks. “We’re excited to be working with Learning Machines as they leverage the power of Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform to help organisations solve their toughest problems with data. We look forward to seeing the value this partnership delivers for our joint customers.”

Fred Senekal, Head of R&D at Learning Machines, said, “Through this partnership, we are able to invite customers to become certified on Databricks and receive training to strengthen AI and machine learning capabilities. We are also offering access to the Databricks’ Lakehouse platform for customer Proof of Concepts and demonstrations.”