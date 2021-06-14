Mid Full Stack Developer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client, a global Fintech brand, with a presence in Cape Town is in search of a strong Mid Full Stack Developer to join their Software Engineering team.Client DetailsOur client is a Global Fintech Company that provides trading platform solutions to clients across the globe.DescriptionThe Mid Full Stack Developer would be responsible for the following:

Our full-stack developers welcome any chance to innovate and use their initiative, but they do so while implementing according to best practices producing tested, secure, reliable, and scalable software and solutions.

Work across the full-stack spectrum from crafting the front-end, building robust and scalable APIs, architect the back-end, delving into the depths of our databases, and everything in-between.

Proactively engage and work as part of a highly effective and collaborative team in order to understand requirements and develop efficient solutions that are simple, maintainable and easily extendable.

Develop a holistic understanding of our proprietary system, business processes and the technology involved. Proactively identify any shortcomings in understanding by facilitating the sharing of knowledge, ideas and insights amongst the team and contributing to our knowledge base.

Be mindful of the team’s objectives and be supportive of the team’s processes and activities. Proactively assess the current tech stack, implementations, solutions, strategies, and plans. Identifying and contributing to areas of improvement and growth for the team and how it could impact the broader tech team.

ProfileQualifications and Experience:

Solid foundational programming knowledge, patterns, principles and industry best practice

Experienced with .NET Standard Framework, .NET Core, and C#

Experienced with HTML, CSS, SASS/LESS, JavaScript, and TypeScript

Experienced with a JavaScript framework such as Angular or React

Experienced with REST APIs, JSON and the underlying protocols (HTTP/S, TCP/IP), and familiarity with CDN services

Experienced with version control and a good understanding of branching and merging

Experienced with relational database design and Microsoft SQL

Experienced with Microsoft Azure and DevOps

Experienced working as part of an Agile Scrum team

Job OfferR720,000 CTC per annum – R820,000 CTC per annum

About The Employer:

Global FinTech brand

