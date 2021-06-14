Sales Support Manager at Wispeco Aluminium

Report to: General Manager

Preferred Qualifications:

Matric with relevant post Matric qualification with specific focus on Entrepreneurship, Marketing and/or Financial Management.

Preferred Experience:

At least 2 years’ experience in a Sales & Financial management environment. Fully computer literate & competent (MS office) with advanced Excel level skill with strong knowledge of word processing, spreadsheet, database, and presentation software. Knowledge of Syspro will be an advantage.

Industry experience and knowledge of Crealco systems will be an advantage.

Main purpose of job:

Responsible to support branches with sales directives and activities to penetrate markets. Mine and analyse relevant sales and financial data and determine sales/data trends in order to optimize promotional & sales strategies. Implement improvements and communicate, coordinate and collaborate with branches.

Primary Duties:

Continuously investigate the groups market representation through detailed analysis and collaboration.

Mine, compile and analyse data over time to identify customer and product sales and sales price trends.

Monitor and analyse market activity, customer activity and potential utilization ratios and emerging trends.

Determine sales potential and make recommendations to fully utilize the buying potential of customers.

Monitor, evaluate and report on sales performance and productivity throughout the Conways Group.

Gather and analyse data to understand variations in key performance metrics and assist to address them proactively.

Evaluate third-party data to determine best practices to initiate improvements.

Compile acquired data from internal and external sources into an informative report structure, assessing potential risks and opportunities and making recommendations.

Contribute to the development of sales plans and objectives to improve critical sales ratios.

Provide & present actionable information and insights to guide the sales and management teams.

Communicate with and report to the management team regularly.

Where required, assist to maintain relevant updates, inputs and databases on Syspro and drive system and physical process improvements to the sales processes.

Form an active part of the team and collaborate with team members and members of other departments.

Travel to branches to assist them in their regions as and when required.

Be flexible and work afterhours as may be reasonably required from time to time.

Form an active part of the Division’s Management team to improve customer service, sales and financial performance and perform any other functions that may be requested from time to time.Short listed candidates will be required to undergo the relevant psychometric test.

Desired Skills:

Financial

Marketing

Entrepreneurial

Excel Advanced

Syspro

