Senior Business Analyst

The Role: A leading Health Giant has an exciting opportunity availble for a Senior Business Analyst. If working in a fast paced environment is a key strength for you then don’t hesitate to apply to this thrilling [URL Removed] and Experience: Education and Experience

Relevant tertiary business qualification/

5 years of experience as business/systems analyst in building large scale data warehouses

5 years of experience as business/systems analyst in building reports and dashboards

Strong analytical skills and solid experience in writing functional and technical specifications

A good understanding of how databases work

Excellent SQL query writing experience

Key Accountabilities: The successful candidate will be required, but not limited to:

Understand at a detailed level how certain business processes work (Interviewing stakeholders).

Identify, analyse and document business requirements.

Analyse source systems and understand how information is stored and related based on the business processes (interviewing source system analysts and architects)

Based on requirements and source system analysis you will:

Produce source to target mapping documentation

Specify/document transformation rules

Undertake detailed data profiling

Document data quality issues and work with stakeholders to formulate resolution

strategies

Propose/assist in solutions and create logical data models for BI source implementations

Create a mock-up dashboard/report specification

Write dashboard/report specifications once mock-up has been agreed

Play an active supporting role during the development of the warehouse

Play an active supporting role during the development of the report /

dashboard

Assist the Quality Assurance team to produce test plans, test cases and test

scripts and write test specifications (when necessary) to ensure quality of the solution

Assist with testing to ensure quality of the solution (Unit, functional and data testing)

Personality and Attributes:

Good communication (verbal and written)

Great attention to detail

Analytical

Team player

Learn more/Apply for this position