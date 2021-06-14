Senior Software Engineer 2

Responsibilities:

Development of highly available, distributed systems as part of a larger team.

Active participation in the SDLC process of existing and new applications and features.

Performing functional testing.

Writing unit tests.

2nd line Support of production system which will require standby on a rotation basis only when enough experience has been gained.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Degree

6+ years relevant experience

Experience with SDLC (develop, debug, test, package, publish, deploy).

Java (or similar object-oriented programming language)

Experience with one or more of the following database systems: o Relational MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL o NoSQL Cassandra, Elasticsearch, MongoDB

The following skills would be greatly advantageous:

Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies:

General Linux experience o JavaScript, React, RxJS, and Redux Spring Framework and JPA/Hibernate Containerisation and Orchestration, such as Docker and Kubernetes Service-Oriented and/or Microservice Architectures Familiarity with Cloud Computing Services, particularly AWS or GCP

