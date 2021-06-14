Senior Software Engineer 2

Responsibilities:
- Development of highly available, distributed systems as part of a larger team.
- Active participation in the SDLC process of existing and new applications and features.
- Performing functional testing.
- Writing unit tests.
- 2nd line Support of production system which will require standby on a rotation basis only when enough experience has been gained.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Degree
- 6+ years relevant experience
- Experience with SDLC (develop, debug, test, package, publish, deploy).
- Java (or similar object-oriented programming language)
- Experience with one or more of the following database systems: o Relational MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL o NoSQL Cassandra, Elasticsearch, MongoDB
- The following skills would be greatly advantageous:
- Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies:
- General Linux experience o JavaScript, React, RxJS, and Redux
- Spring Framework and JPA/Hibernate
- Containerisation and Orchestration, such as Docker and Kubernetes
- Service-Oriented and/or Microservice Architectures
- Familiarity with Cloud Computing Services, particularly AWS or GCP
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.