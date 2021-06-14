Senior Software Engineer 2

Responsibilities:

  • Development of highly available, distributed systems as part of a larger team.
  • Active participation in the SDLC process of existing and new applications and features.
  • Performing functional testing.
  • Writing unit tests.
  • 2nd line Support of production system which will require standby on a rotation basis only when enough experience has been gained.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Degree
  • 6+ years relevant experience
  • Experience with SDLC (develop, debug, test, package, publish, deploy).
  • Java (or similar object-oriented programming language)
  • Experience with one or more of the following database systems: o Relational MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL o NoSQL Cassandra, Elasticsearch, MongoDB
  • The following skills would be greatly advantageous:
  • Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies:
  1. General Linux experience o JavaScript, React, RxJS, and Redux
  2. Spring Framework and JPA/Hibernate
  3. Containerisation and Orchestration, such as Docker and Kubernetes
  4. Service-Oriented and/or Microservice Architectures
  5. Familiarity with Cloud Computing Services, particularly AWS or GCP

