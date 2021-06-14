Software Engineer

Responsibilities:
- Development of highly-available distributed systems as part of a bigger team.
- Active participation in the SDLC process of existing and new applications and features.
- Performing functional testing.
- Writing unit tests.
- 2nd line Support of production system which will require stand-by on a rotation basis only when enough experience has been gained.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Degree
- 2-4 years relevant experience
- Java SDLC (develop, debug, test, package, publish, deploy) experience.
- Java (or similar object-oriented programming language)
- Experience with at least one or more of the following database systems: o MySQL o Oracle o Postgres
- The following would be an added advantage towards your application: o Oracle knowledge/ experience o General Unix/Linux experience o Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies. o Oracle Java certification o JavaScript, React, RxJS and Redux o Knowledge of Spring Technologies and JPA/Hibernate o Experience with DOCKER
