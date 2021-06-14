Software Engineer

Responsibilities:

  • Development of highly-available distributed systems as part of a bigger team.
  • Active participation in the SDLC process of existing and new applications and features.
  • Performing functional testing.
  • Writing unit tests.
  • 2nd line Support of production system which will require stand-by on a rotation basis only when enough experience has been gained.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Degree
  • 2-4 years relevant experience
  • Java SDLC (develop, debug, test, package, publish, deploy) experience.
  • Java (or similar object-oriented programming language)
  • Experience with at least one or more of the following database systems: o MySQL o Oracle o Postgres
  • The following would be an added advantage towards your application: o Oracle knowledge/ experience o General Unix/Linux experience o Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies. o Oracle Java certification o JavaScript, React, RxJS and Redux o Knowledge of Spring Technologies and JPA/Hibernate o Experience with DOCKER

Please note only shortlisted candidate will be contacts

