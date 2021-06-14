Software Engineer

Responsibilities:

Development of highly-available distributed systems as part of a bigger team.

Active participation in the SDLC process of existing and new applications and features.

Performing functional testing.

Writing unit tests.

2nd line Support of production system which will require stand-by on a rotation basis only when enough experience has been gained.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Degree

2-4 years relevant experience

Java SDLC (develop, debug, test, package, publish, deploy) experience.

Java (or similar object-oriented programming language)

Experience with at least one or more of the following database systems: o MySQL o Oracle o Postgres

The following would be an added advantage towards your application: o Oracle knowledge/ experience o General Unix/Linux experience o Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies. o Oracle Java certification o JavaScript, React, RxJS and Redux o Knowledge of Spring Technologies and JPA/Hibernate o Experience with DOCKER

Please note only shortlisted candidate will be contacts

