Wesbank systems are back online

WesBank’s systems are back up and running.

Ghana Msibi, CEO of WesBank Motor, confirms that a resolution to the technical issues experienced last week has been found and systems have resumed.

“Our IT teams are still hard at work to ensure a seamless transition and that we remain unaffected further,” he states.

“Again, we profusely apologise to our customers, as well as the dealers and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners for the great inconvenience caused by this issue.”