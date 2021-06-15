Android Developer

We are looking for an experienced Android developer with more than five years experience, to be involved in all aspects of building and maintaining native Android apps for our broad and diverse range of clients.

Our company is proudly headquartered in Umhlanga (KwaZulu-Natal), South Africa. Due to our way of working, this position is best suited to those who live in or are able to move to the Durban area.

As a successful candidate you would

Be directly involved in creating native apps for our clients and partners in the fields of media, communications and education.

Actively contribute to ideation, strategy, implementation and iteration of features and functionality for Fabrik .

. Be responsible for upholding code quality and testing practices for our fleet of Android apps.

Take ownership of re-architecting the existing Android codebase into a modular architecture.

Manage the transition from Java to Kotlin.

Uphold our values of service, quality, maintainability, design and iteration in a teaching and learning environment.

Be accountable for creating and maintaining world class applications.

We expect from you as a successful candidate that

You have more than five years experience working as an intermediate Android App developer, having filled the primary role on a shipped Android app developed natively.

You have more than a years experience using Kotlin.

You are well-versed in Unit & Automated testing techniques for Android apps.

You have a strong competency in Git.

You have recently published and/or maintained live app(s) in the App Store.

You have some experience in a leadership/team lead role.

You have experience in UI design.

You have an awareness of Agile/Scrum methodologies or have worked in an Agile / Scrum team.

You are used to an in-flight teaching and mentoring atmosphere.

You would even be more successful as a candidate if

You have successfully completed the Android NanoDegree.

You are comfortable working with wireframing tools and prototyping proof of concepts.

You are comfortable using AppCenter and Microsofts Azure DevOps.

You have experience writing Bash Scripts.

As a person you should be able to recognise yourself in the following:

A professional who understands that best results are achieved through collaborating with others, and not just in working alone.

A natural-born teacher who will do what it takes to up-skill the people around you, and has an opinion on what constitutes great work.

Career-focused with the motivation to forge ones own path to success within a high-performing team.

The diligence and discipline to get things done, no matter the level or perceived cachet of the task.

