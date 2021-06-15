Android Developer – Senior

Well established IT Company is looking for an Android Developer based in Durban with more than 5 years’ experience, to be involved in all aspects of building ?and maintaining native Android? apps for our broad and diverse range of clients

Minimum Requirements:

You have more than 5 years’ experience working as an intermediate Android App Developer, having filled the primary role on a shipped Android app developed natively.

You have more than a year’s experience using Kotlin.

You are well-versed in Unit & Automated testing techniques for Android apps.

You have a strong competency in Git.

You have recently published and/or maintained live app(s) in the App Store.

You have some experience in a leadership / team lead role.

You have experience in UI design.

You have an awareness of Agile / Scrum methodologies or have worked in an Agile / Scrum team.

You are used to an in-flight teaching and mentoring atmosphere.

You would even be more successful as a candidate if

You have successfully completed the Android NanoDegree.

You are comfortable working with wireframing tools and prototyping proof of concepts.

You are comfortable using AppCenter and Microsoft’s Azure DevOps.

You have experience writing Bash Scripts.

As a successful candidate you would

Be directly involved in creating native apps for our clients and partners in the fields of media, communications and education.

Actively contribute to ideation, strategy, implementation and iteration of features and functionality

Be responsible for upholding code quality and testing practices for our fleet of Android apps.

Take ownership of re-architecting the existing Android codebase into a modular architecture.

Manage the transition from Java to Kotlin.

Uphold our values of service, quality, maintainability, design and iteration in a teaching and learning environment.

Be accountable for creating and maintaining world class applications

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Android Developer

Kotlin

GIT

UI Design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position