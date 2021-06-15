Android Developer – Senior

Jun 15, 2021

Well established IT Company is looking for an Android Developer based in Durban with more than 5 years’ experience, to be involved in all aspects of building ?and maintaining native Android? apps for our broad and diverse range of clients

Minimum Requirements:

  • You have more than 5 years’ experience working as an intermediate Android App Developer, having filled the primary role on a shipped Android app developed natively.
  • You have more than a year’s experience using Kotlin.
  • You are well-versed in Unit & Automated testing techniques for Android apps.
  • You have a strong competency in Git.
  • You have recently published and/or maintained live app(s) in the App Store.
  • You have some experience in a leadership / team lead role.
  • You have experience in UI design.
  • You have an awareness of Agile / Scrum methodologies or have worked in an Agile / Scrum team.
  • You are used to an in-flight teaching and mentoring atmosphere.

You would even be more successful as a candidate if

  • You have successfully completed the Android NanoDegree.
  • You are comfortable working with wireframing tools and prototyping proof of concepts.
  • You are comfortable using AppCenter and Microsoft’s Azure DevOps.
  • You have experience writing Bash Scripts.

As a successful candidate you would

  • Be directly involved in creating native apps for our clients and partners in the fields of media, communications and education.
  • Actively contribute to ideation, strategy, implementation and iteration of features and functionality
  • Be responsible for upholding code quality and testing practices for our fleet of Android apps.
  • Take ownership of re-architecting the existing Android codebase into a modular architecture.
  • Manage the transition from Java to Kotlin.
  • Uphold our values of service, quality, maintainability, design and iteration in a teaching and learning environment.
  • Be accountable for creating and maintaining world class applications

