iOCO Digital is currently looking at growing our elite team of AWS Specialists. We are looking for AWS Developers.

Our AWS squad like to get their hands dirty, they are able to craft, architect and design solutions to best practice. Solutions are focused around transforming our client environments and to rewrite legacy applications into Cloud Native Apps.

For our Developers, we would prefer experience to feature .NET or .NET Core development.

Responsibilities

Creating reusable frameworks and solutions

Building solutions/products for a digital economy

AWS Best Practice Architecture Review Processes

Mentoring staff as part of an internal skills development program

Skills and Qualifications

AWS Developer or AWS Solution Architect Certifications

Solid track record in deploying solutions in a customer facing environment

Experience in Cloud Native Apps, with a specific focus on AWS

DevOps experience is beneficial but not a requirement.

Demonstrated ability to problem solve, identify alternative solutions and communicate best practices.

Excellent written and verbal skills.

This is a permanent vacancy, and we are open to remote workers that are based in South Africa only.

