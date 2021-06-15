Cyber Security Manager

The Role: A Major player in the Insurance Sector is in search of a Cyber Security Manager to join their elite team. The incumbent will be accountable for Group Cyber Security Operations, Threat Management and Cyber Incident ResponseSkills and Experience: Experience and Education:

Grade 12

Technology Degree

OSCP

Certified Information Security Professional

Certified Information security manager

10 years?? experience in a Technology environment

5 Years?? experience in Cyber Security operations

Advanced computer literacy.

Cyber security call logging experience for incident response

Knowledge on IT Cyber security and compliance principles will be required

Business Understanding:

Technical competence

Cyber Professional Competence.

Cyber incident response competence

Cyber operations competence

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for Vendor Management with various Cyber Security partners

Accountable for daily management of security operations (incidents, policy breaches, training etc) and accountability for escalation to Group business continuity and Technology Chief Information Security Officer for all Cyber incidents

Training across the group on Cyber Security knowledge

Responsible for updating of Cyber Security related policies and standards to ensure they are current

Accountable to categorise new IT security threats and vulnerabilities

Responsible to define and drive the organisational Cyber Security Strategy.

