Cyber Security Manager

Jun 15, 2021

The Role: A Major player in the Insurance Sector is in search of a Cyber Security Manager to join their elite team. The incumbent will be accountable for Group Cyber Security Operations, Threat Management and Cyber Incident ResponseSkills and Experience: Experience and Education:

  • Grade 12
  • Technology Degree
  • OSCP
  • Certified Information Security Professional
  • Certified Information security manager
  • 10 years?? experience in a Technology environment
  • 5 Years?? experience in Cyber Security operations
  • Advanced computer literacy.
  • Cyber security call logging experience for incident response
  • Knowledge on IT Cyber security and compliance principles will be required

Business Understanding:

  • Technical competence
  • Cyber Professional Competence.
  • Cyber incident response competence
  • Cyber operations competence

Key Accountabilities:

  • Accountable for Vendor Management with various Cyber Security partners
  • Accountable for daily management of security operations (incidents, policy breaches, training etc) and accountability for escalation to Group business continuity and Technology Chief Information Security Officer for all Cyber incidents
  • Training across the group on Cyber Security knowledge
  • Responsible for updating of Cyber Security related policies and standards to ensure they are current
  • Accountable to categorise new IT security threats and vulnerabilities
  • Responsible to define and drive the organisational Cyber Security Strategy.

