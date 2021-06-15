The Role: A Major player in the Insurance Sector is in search of a Cyber Security Manager to join their elite team. The incumbent will be accountable for Group Cyber Security Operations, Threat Management and Cyber Incident ResponseSkills and Experience: Experience and Education:
- Grade 12
- Technology Degree
- OSCP
- Certified Information Security Professional
- Certified Information security manager
- 10 years?? experience in a Technology environment
- 5 Years?? experience in Cyber Security operations
- Advanced computer literacy.
- Cyber security call logging experience for incident response
- Knowledge on IT Cyber security and compliance principles will be required
Business Understanding:
- Technical competence
- Cyber Professional Competence.
- Cyber incident response competence
- Cyber operations competence
Key Accountabilities:
- Accountable for Vendor Management with various Cyber Security partners
- Accountable for daily management of security operations (incidents, policy breaches, training etc) and accountability for escalation to Group business continuity and Technology Chief Information Security Officer for all Cyber incidents
- Training across the group on Cyber Security knowledge
- Responsible for updating of Cyber Security related policies and standards to ensure they are current
- Accountable to categorise new IT security threats and vulnerabilities
- Responsible to define and drive the organisational Cyber Security Strategy.