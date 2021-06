Data Specialist

Our client is looking for a Data Specialist (Master Data Coordinator) to join thier organisation on a Permanent Basis.,

Salary: R30 000 – R50 000 depending on Experience.

Duties:

Information (Data) Management

Data coordination

Generating reports based on Data

Manage the data

Data visualtisation

Requirements:

Previous experience in a similar role

Experience on Power BI – Microsoft

Excel

Strong data management skills

Matric

Desired Skills:

Data Coordinator

Masterdata Coordinator

Power BI

Reports

Information Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is in Pretoria

Learn more/Apply for this position