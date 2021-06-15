Requirements:
- Should possess strong coding and troubleshooting skills in Python with at least 4 years experience
- Minimum 4 years experience working with relational databases
- Good at creating reports and writing optimized DB queries
- Docker and Linux Server management skills.
- Experience in creating API architectures advantageous
- Knowledgeable in working with repositories such as Git or Bitbucket
- Should possess good teamwork and task management skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- BSc in Computer Science is advantageous