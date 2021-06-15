Developer

Jun 15, 2021

Requirements:

  • Should possess strong coding and troubleshooting skills in Python with at least 4 years experience
  • Minimum 4 years experience working with relational databases
  • Good at creating reports and writing optimized DB queries
  • Docker and Linux Server management skills.
  • Experience in creating API architectures advantageous
  • Knowledgeable in working with repositories such as Git or Bitbucket
  • Should possess good teamwork and task management skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • BSc in Computer Science is advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position