Dynamic 365 Developer

We are currently looking for MS Dynamic 365 Developers. Our CRM team has high levels of responsibility and ownership, the ability to executive and deliver, strong customer focus, integrity, teamwork and initiative.

Working remotely, and supporting a number of customers we have in South Africa, we are looking for individuals who have a proven track record in Dynamic CRM customisations.

Additional experience needed includes at 5 years experience in C# development, inclusive of WCF and Rest, JavaScript and any experience in Azure Service Bus and CRM SDK experience is advantageous.

We need a proven capability with D365 Online Capacity, Power Platform, Flow, Automate, KingswaySoft, SSIS and Azure.

Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to reach out to [Email Address Removed] for more information.

