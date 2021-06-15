Our client is currently seeking to recruit an Embedded Software Engineer.
Requirements:
Embedded software, C/C++, Python, Web programming added advantage (HTML, databaseses such as SQL)
Working on embedded microcontrollers and Linux devices
Linux skills crucial
Familiarity with physical communication interfaces such as RS485, CANBUS, Ethernet
Some familiarity with communication standards such as MODBUS, CANBUS, SNMP
Electronic circuit design, schematics, layout and routing, using CAD package such as EagleCad
Mobile app development beneficial
Mechanical design beneficial, such as SolidWorks
Some field work and integration
General:
Ability to work in a team or alone.
Work independently.
Ability to determine requirements.
Driven to deliver results.
Ability to create documentation and training manuals.
