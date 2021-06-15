Embedded Software Engineer

Our client is currently seeking to recruit an Embedded Software Engineer.

Requirements:

Embedded software, C/C++, Python, Web programming added advantage (HTML, databaseses such as SQL)

Working on embedded microcontrollers and Linux devices

Linux skills crucial

Familiarity with physical communication interfaces such as RS485, CANBUS, Ethernet

Some familiarity with communication standards such as MODBUS, CANBUS, SNMP

Electronic circuit design, schematics, layout and routing, using CAD package such as EagleCad

Mobile app development beneficial

Mechanical design beneficial, such as SolidWorks

Some field work and integration

General:

Ability to work in a team or alone.

Work independently.

Ability to determine requirements.

Driven to deliver results.

Ability to create documentation and training manuals.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position