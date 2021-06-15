IT Project Manager

Jun 15, 2021

We are seeking an IT Project Manager to join our growing organisation. Our clients rely on our ability to deliver business goals/objectives, and as a Project Manager, you will drive the charge with project direction, metric definition, and performance management.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Sourcing new projects from clients and putting teams together to deliver on the projects
  • Accurate project implementation: project closure reporting, quantify and feedback project success to all stakeholders
  • Manage relationships with project stakeholders, including internal and external clients, keeping stakeholders informed of progress and issues in order to manage expectations on all project requirements and deliverables
  • Responsible for successful project outcomes
  • Delivers specified requirements and meets customer satisfaction
  • Ensures that quality is achieved as planned
  • Proactively identify changes in work scope and ensure appropriate planning measures are taken with internal and external stakeholders to reassess and amend the scope of work requirements, budget and timeline
  • Manage the financial aspects of the project: budgeting and estimate to actual variance
  • Analyse risk, establish contingency plans and identify trigger events and responsibilities for initiating mitigating action
  • Directs, facilitates and ensures that project teams create plans that enable delivery the project
  • Oversees the project budget ensuring accurate and punctual reporting and forecasting
  • Actively reviews, tracks and challenge risks, issues, decisions and assumptions and identifies how opportunities can be realised.
  • Assesses project to ensure project delivery to agreed baselines remains viable and will meet defined business benefits
  • Ensures effective resource management is undertaken so that the project is resourced with the required expertise
  • Manages conflicts and dependencies between project streams and wider initiatives as required
  • Reviews the progress of the project and effectively manages the change of requirements, dependencies, milestones, risks, issues, and priorities
  • Acts as a point of escalation for the project and ensures collaboration of any required parties lead to successful outcomes and/or issues/risks mitigation
  • Responsible for driving outstanding performance and gaining commitment through developing, coaching, motivating, energising and inspiring team members
  • Ensures that momentum is maintained throughout the project so the team remain motivated and focused on delivery
  • Determine what constitutes successful closure for all parties
  • Proactively manage project stakeholder satisfaction
  • Ensure proper use of project management methodology, standards, tools, processes and procedures

About The Employer:

Educational & Experience Requirements

  • Matric
  • Relevant Bachelors Degree
  • Project management certifications would be advantageous
  • 10+ years of project management experience
  • Experience implementing IT projects across multiple industries, including Banking; Insurance; Financial Services; FMCG; Retail; Automotive; and Government is required to be successful
  • Excellent leadership, communication (written and oral) and interpersonal skills
  • Proven ability to deliver high profile activities to tight timescales
  • Proven success in contributing to a team-oriented environment
  • Strong stakeholder management skills
  • Must be able to plan and manage own workload (self-directing) with minimal oversight, escalating where necessary to address potential risks or resolve issues
  • Strong problem-solving skills

