IT Support Engineer – JHB North

This position handles all duties related to the technical service delivery to customers covering but not limited to: administrative and support tasks pertinent to support, maintenance, and the management of the client solution as well as the management of your own tasks to completion. The position includes cross-departmental assistance to your colleagues in their tasks.

An enthusiastic and positive attitude in your day-to-day activities is expected, as you will be working with all the other people in the company as a team player. Being committed to the overall success of the whole company is a goal we all share

Essential Skills and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Technology.

Proven work experience as a Technical Support Engineer, Desktop Support Engineer, IT Help Desk Technician or similar role.

Good understanding of computer systems, mobile devices and other tech products.

In-depth knowledge of hardware and networking systems.

Must be fluent in English and able to articulate technical issues clearly over the phone and in writing.

Knowledge of VOIP protocols, SIP, RTP.

A culture of service excellence and problem ownership.

Effective problem resolution and troubleshooting/root cause analyses skills and experience.

Extremely strong organisational and time management skills.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with cross-functional teams.

Own vehicle essential

Responsibilities:

Support case troubleshooting and resolution (accurately and fast) telephonically/remotely using our remote support tools for any desktop related issues, or on site when required.

Diagnosing and troubleshooting hardware, networking, and software issues.

Act as the primary on-site/mobile technician for requirements at client’s premises, when needed.

Installing and configuring client computer systems.

Repairing hardware malfunctions, software issues, and networking problems.

Supporting the roll-out of new applications.

Escalation of cases and customer feedback (where required).

Escalation and follow-ups of technical issues.

Be able to provide support on most Desktop (Windows/OS X), Server, Network (Windows/Linux and Office) related issues.

Troubleshoot printing issues.

Troubleshoot email and internet issues.

Ability to create new user accounts and mailboxes.

Ability to work with a ticketing system.

Interfacing with 3rd party vendors.

Telephony support – Onsite and Cloud based VOIP systems and endpoint handsets.

Attain and maintain the correct technical knowledge for the solutions we sell/support.

Managing multiple cases at one time.

Maintaining good client relations and talking customers through a series of actions to resolve a problem.

Compiling job reports.

Document technical knowledge in the form of notes and manuals.

Desired Skills:

IT support

desktop support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

