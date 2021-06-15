Java Developer – Contract

This role involves the design, development and implementation of new solutions, maintenance, enhancement, and support of existing systems. You will be working in a cross-functional team delivering software using agile methodologies and practices. Working in a fast-paced environment with a proactive mindset focused on team performance and sustainable delivery at an ever-increasing pace will be crucial to your success in this role. You need to understand the big picture, strategic objectives, and a high level of attention to detail and quality. We require you to collaborate with different stakeholders in technology and business. You will need to ensure that your code is always of acceptable quality and aligns with the team’s technical strategy and standards.

Knowledge will be required in the following technologies and practices:

– Java and or Kotlin and the related ecosystem

– REST services, documentation, authentication and authorization

– Database skills

– CI CD, continuous deliver of quality code into production.

Knowledge in the following technologies and practices would be advantageous:

– TDD

– Pair programming

– Kubernetes

– Azure

If you have not had a reply within 2 weeks of submitting your CV please consider your application unsuccessful

