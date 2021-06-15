Lead Python Software Engineer at Ntice Search

Jun 15, 2021

My client, an established direct selling company, is looking for an experienced, passionate and initiative-focused Lead Python Engineer to build, maintain, and improve their back-end applications and processes.Duties

  • Overall architecture across business systems and messaging platforms
  • Develop and maintain applications for web and/or API access, typically in Python
  • Integration to other systems via APIs, in particular building an integration layer between messaging channels
  • Involved in the implementation of DevOps practices including CI/CD, automated cloud deployments and hosting architecture
  • Play a lead role in the overall application lifecycle
  • Collaborate with external developers and the software team
  • Define and communicate technical and design requirements
  • Provide training and support to other team members
  • Develop functional and sustainable web applications
  • Integration of data storage solutions including relational databases, key-value stores, and cloud blob stores
  • Troubleshoot and debug applications
  • Learn/follow new and emerging technologies
  • Stay up to date with current best practices
  • Assist in building the team to add missing skills and grow as the business requires

Requirements

  • BSc Degree in Computer Science or similar relevant field
  • 6 years’ experience as a Back-end developer
  • 6 years’ Python experience
  • Cloud architecture experience
  • Knowledge of at least one Python web framework (such as Django or Flask)
  • Familiarity with an ORM library
  • Able to integrate multiple data sources and databases into one system
  • Understanding of the threading limitations of Python, and multi-process architecture
  • Good understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3 and frameworks
  • Experience with security compliance (including OWASP)
  • Knowledge of user authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments
  • Understanding of fundamental design principles behind a scalable application
  • Familiarity with event-driven programming in Python
  • Able to create database schemas that represent and support business processes
  • Strong unit test and debugging skills
  • Expert understanding of git for code versioning
  • Strong Linux experience

Learn more/Apply for this position