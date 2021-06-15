Lead Python Software Engineer at Ntice Search

My client, an established direct selling company, is looking for an experienced, passionate and initiative-focused Lead Python Engineer to build, maintain, and improve their back-end applications and processes.Duties

Overall architecture across business systems and messaging platforms

Develop and maintain applications for web and/or API access, typically in Python

Integration to other systems via APIs, in particular building an integration layer between messaging channels

Involved in the implementation of DevOps practices including CI/CD, automated cloud deployments and hosting architecture

Play a lead role in the overall application lifecycle

Collaborate with external developers and the software team

Define and communicate technical and design requirements

Provide training and support to other team members

Develop functional and sustainable web applications

Integration of data storage solutions including relational databases, key-value stores, and cloud blob stores

Troubleshoot and debug applications

Learn/follow new and emerging technologies

Stay up to date with current best practices

Assist in building the team to add missing skills and grow as the business requires

Requirements

BSc Degree in Computer Science or similar relevant field

6 years’ experience as a Back-end developer

6 years’ Python experience

Cloud architecture experience

Knowledge of at least one Python web framework (such as Django or Flask)

Familiarity with an ORM library

Able to integrate multiple data sources and databases into one system

Understanding of the threading limitations of Python, and multi-process architecture

Good understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3 and frameworks

Experience with security compliance (including OWASP)

Knowledge of user authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments

Understanding of fundamental design principles behind a scalable application

Familiarity with event-driven programming in Python

Able to create database schemas that represent and support business processes

Strong unit test and debugging skills

Expert understanding of git for code versioning

Strong Linux experience

Learn more/Apply for this position