.NET Full Stack Developer

We are looking for a Full Stack .Net Developer who can add great value on both the front and back-end; someone who has experience with .Net Framework/ Core, C#, SQL Server and Angular. If you are open to a long term contract opportunity, please let me know
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: Intermediate Senior
Location: Ideally based in Cape Town (will consider someone who can work remotely from within South Africa)
Initial contract position
- .Net Framework/ Core (C#)
- SQL Server
- Angular 4
- MVC 4 knowledge (Razor and Aspx)
- AWS Cloud experience – advantageous
- Knowledge of working with Windows Services, and creating of new ones
- Working in a scrum environment
- Strong Problem solving abilities
- Batch processing knowledge
- Work closely with IT Ops teams
- Able to cope with Production Support demand and BAU requirements
- Financial Services experience – advantageous