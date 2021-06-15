.NET Full Stack Developer

Jun 15, 2021

We are looking for a Full Stack .Net Developer who can add great value on both the front and back-end; someone who has experience with .Net Framework/ Core, C#, SQL Server and Angular. If you are open to a long term contract opportunity, please let me know

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: Intermediate Senior

Location: Ideally based in Cape Town (will consider someone who can work remotely from within South Africa)

Initial contract position

  • .Net Framework/ Core (C#)
  • SQL Server
  • Angular 4
  • MVC 4 knowledge (Razor and Aspx)
  • AWS Cloud experience – advantageous
  • Knowledge of working with Windows Services, and creating of new ones
  • Working in a scrum environment
  • Strong Problem solving abilities
  • Batch processing knowledge
  • Work closely with IT Ops teams
  • Able to cope with Production Support demand and BAU requirements
  • Financial Services experience – advantageous

