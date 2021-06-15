.NET Full Stack Developer

We are looking for a Full Stack .Net Developer who can add great value on both the front and back-end; someone who has experience with .Net Framework/ Core, C#, SQL Server and Angular. If you are open to a long term contract opportunity, please let me know

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: Intermediate Senior

Location: Ideally based in Cape Town (will consider someone who can work remotely from within South Africa)

Initial contract position

.Net Framework/ Core (C#)

SQL Server

Angular 4

MVC 4 knowledge (Razor and Aspx)

AWS Cloud experience – advantageous

Knowledge of working with Windows Services, and creating of new ones

Working in a scrum environment

Strong Problem solving abilities

Batch processing knowledge

Work closely with IT Ops teams

Able to cope with Production Support demand and BAU requirements

Financial Services experience – advantageous

