PHP SQL Developer – Sandton – R360k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A team of experienced and motivated professionals with over 30 years of experience in delivering high quality e-learning solutions to the African market is on the scout for a highly skilled PHP SQL Developer to add to their team that revolutionised e-learning in South Africa and touching the lives of over 1,5 million people.

The ideal candidate for this role is someone who enjoys writing and working with code that has been tested for correctness, in the time allocated, following accepted best practices, in a way that can be easily maintained and enhanced, in collaboration with a team, and continuously improves their knowledge and skills throughout their career.

They are passionate about their craft, and they are looking for like-minded people.

The tech landscape consists of the following:

PHP

SQL

JavaScript

Java

Python

Scrum

Linux

Debian

Ubuntu

NGINX

Reference Number for this position is ZH52875 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R30k per month negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Zara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

PHP

SQL

JavaScript

Java

Python

Scrum

Linux

Debian

Ubuntu

NGINX

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position