Ricoh’s achieves digital transformation gold status from Microsoft

Microsoft has recognised Ricoh’s digital transformation capabilities by awarding the organisation gold status in its Microsoft Content Services Partner Program.

The programme recognises the ability to deliver end-to-end software and services that enable intelligent content management by streamlining access to information, resources and expertise, intelligently and automatically processing content, and improving security and compliance.

Ricoh demonstrated its delivery capabilities at Puig, the international beauty and fashion organisation. It migrated 2TB of data to SharePoint in one month, enabling Puig to take advantage of additional Office 365 benefits. Puig and Ricoh established governance guidelines for the organisation’s office and remote employees by establishing a document repository and collaboration tool.

“It’s essential for organisations to digitally transform their operations to support new ways of collaboration and working,” says Jacques van Wyk, CEO of Ricoh SA. “Achieving gold status in Microsoft’s programme is a powerful endorsement from one of the world’s leading software vendors.

“Delivering the project to support Puig’s strategic business objectives is a demonstration of our ability to digitally transform operations for our customers. Both are based on Ricoh’s global commitment to innovative design and development that supports progressive customer requirements.”