Seidor wins SAP Pinnacle Award for 2020

Seidor, a SAP Business One Reseller and a technology integrator, has again won the 2020 SAP Pinnacle Awards in the SAP Business One category.

In addition, Seidor Africa was named Number One Business Partner in Africa, an award that highlights an organisation’s delivery success, richness of content and proven consumption for customers using the SAP Business One Technology Platform.

“SAP has once again recognised Seidor Africa’s leadership in helping midsized companies to be more competitive through SAP Business One technology,” says Heinrich de Leeuw, MD of Seidor South Africa.

“In our current environment, in which organisations require important transformation processes, our commitment to our clients is stronger than ever. Providing them with a comprehensive response is critical and achieving this with SAP as the foundation, along with complementary solutions from our portfolio, is a strong indicator of success.”

SAP presents the SAP Pinnacle Awards annually to organisations that have excelled in developing and growing their collaboration with SAP and that help customers run their businesses better. Winners and finalists in 28 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and performance indicators, and are rewarded for their dedication to teamwork, innovation and ability to help customers achieve their goals.

“Our partners are key to making the Intelligent Enterprise a reality,” says Christian Klein, CEO of SAP. “Despite challenging times, our ecosystem has once again demonstrated innovation, dedication and excellence in helping our customers unlock new ways to run their business. Together, we continue to deliver quality solutions, services and experiences, enabling our customers to thrive and succeed with SAP solutions.”

SAP also awarded Seidor three distinctions at the SAP Pinnacle Awards: Partner of the Year recognition in the SAP Business One category for the sixth consecutive year; finalist in the SAP S/4HANA Movement Partner of the Year category; and finalist in the Partner of the Year at SAP SuccessFactors Solutions (Midmarket).

Out of more than 20 000 SAP partners worldwide, only 21 received an SAP Pinnacle Award this year for their commitment to creating value and exponential business growth and improving the performance of their customers’ organisations through technology.