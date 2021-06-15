Senior IT Project Manager

We are seeking an IT Project Manager to join our growing organisation. Our clients rely on our ability to deliver business goals/objectives, and as a Project Manager, you will drive the charge with project direction, metric definition, and performance management.

A key part of the role is stakeholder management across our clients businesses and the ability to translate technical jargon into business terminology. This role is responsible for managing a well-defined project within the constraints of scope, quality, time and cost. The role is further responsible for the set-up of the project, ensuring the problem/objective is clear and planning a course of action that addresses all aspects to solve our respective clients problems/objectives.Key Responsibilities:

Sourcing new projects from clients and putting teams together to deliver on the projects

Accurate project implementation: project closure reporting, quantify and feedback project success to all stakeholders

Manage relationships with project stakeholders, including internal and external clients, keeping stakeholders informed of progress and issues in order to manage expectations on all project requirements and deliverables

Responsible for successful project outcomes

Delivers specified requirements and meets customer satisfaction

Ensures that quality is achieved as planned

Proactively identify changes in work scope and ensure appropriate planning measures are taken with internal and external stakeholders to reassess and amend the scope of work requirements, budget and timeline

Manage the financial aspects of the project: budgeting and estimate to actual variance

Analyse risk, establish contingency plans and identify trigger events and responsibilities for initiating mitigating action

Directs, facilitates and ensures that project teams create plans that enable delivery the project

Oversees the project budget ensuring accurate and punctual reporting and forecasting

Actively reviews, tracks and challenge risks, issues, decisions and assumptions and identifies how opportunities can be realised.

Assesses project to ensure project delivery to agreed baselines remains viable and will meet defined business benefits

Ensures effective resource management is undertaken so that the project is resourced with the required expertise

Manages conflicts and dependencies between project streams and wider initiatives as required

Reviews the progress of the project and effectively manages the change of requirements, dependencies, milestones, risks, issues, and priorities

Acts as a point of escalation for the project and ensures collaboration of any required parties lead to successful outcomes and/or issues/risks mitigation

Responsible for driving outstanding performance and gaining commitment through developing, coaching, motivating, energising and inspiring team members

Ensures that momentum is maintained throughout the project so the team remain motivated and focused on delivery

Determine what constitutes successful closure for all parties

Proactively manage project stakeholder satisfaction

Ensure proper use of project management methodology, standards, tools, processes and procedures

About The Employer:

Educational & Experience Requirements

Matric

Relevant Bachelors Degree

Project management certifications would be advantageous

10+ years of project management experience

Experience implementing IT projects across multiple industries, including Banking; Insurance; Financial Services; FMCG; Retail; Automotive; and Government is required to be successful

Excellent leadership, communication (written and oral) and interpersonal skills

Proven ability to deliver high profile activities to tight timescales

Proven success in contributing to a team-oriented environment

Strong stakeholder management skills

Must be able to plan and manage own workload (self-directing) with minimal oversight, escalating where necessary to address potential risks or resolve issues

Strong problem-solving skills

