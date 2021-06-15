Senior IT Project Manager

We are seeking an IT Project Manager to join our growing organisation. Our clients rely on our ability to deliver business goals/objectives, and as a Project Manager, you will drive the charge with project direction, metric definition, and performance management.
A key part of the role is stakeholder management across our clients businesses and the ability to translate technical jargon into business terminology. This role is responsible for managing a well-defined project within the constraints of scope, quality, time and cost. The role is further responsible for the set-up of the project, ensuring the problem/objective is clear and planning a course of action that addresses all aspects to solve our respective clients problems/objectives.Key Responsibilities:
- Sourcing new projects from clients and putting teams together to deliver on the projects
- Accurate project implementation: project closure reporting, quantify and feedback project success to all stakeholders
- Manage relationships with project stakeholders, including internal and external clients, keeping stakeholders informed of progress and issues in order to manage expectations on all project requirements and deliverables
- Responsible for successful project outcomes
- Delivers specified requirements and meets customer satisfaction
- Ensures that quality is achieved as planned
- Proactively identify changes in work scope and ensure appropriate planning measures are taken with internal and external stakeholders to reassess and amend the scope of work requirements, budget and timeline
- Manage the financial aspects of the project: budgeting and estimate to actual variance
- Analyse risk, establish contingency plans and identify trigger events and responsibilities for initiating mitigating action
- Directs, facilitates and ensures that project teams create plans that enable delivery the project
- Oversees the project budget ensuring accurate and punctual reporting and forecasting
- Actively reviews, tracks and challenge risks, issues, decisions and assumptions and identifies how opportunities can be realised.
- Assesses project to ensure project delivery to agreed baselines remains viable and will meet defined business benefits
- Ensures effective resource management is undertaken so that the project is resourced with the required expertise
- Manages conflicts and dependencies between project streams and wider initiatives as required
- Reviews the progress of the project and effectively manages the change of requirements, dependencies, milestones, risks, issues, and priorities
- Acts as a point of escalation for the project and ensures collaboration of any required parties lead to successful outcomes and/or issues/risks mitigation
- Responsible for driving outstanding performance and gaining commitment through developing, coaching, motivating, energising and inspiring team members
- Ensures that momentum is maintained throughout the project so the team remain motivated and focused on delivery
- Determine what constitutes successful closure for all parties
- Proactively manage project stakeholder satisfaction
- Ensure proper use of project management methodology, standards, tools, processes and procedures
About The Employer:
Educational & Experience Requirements
- Matric
- Relevant Bachelors Degree
- Project management certifications would be advantageous
- 10+ years of project management experience
- Experience implementing IT projects across multiple industries, including Banking; Insurance; Financial Services; FMCG; Retail; Automotive; and Government is required to be successful
- Excellent leadership, communication (written and oral) and interpersonal skills
- Proven ability to deliver high profile activities to tight timescales
- Proven success in contributing to a team-oriented environment
- Strong stakeholder management skills
- Must be able to plan and manage own workload (self-directing) with minimal oversight, escalating where necessary to address potential risks or resolve issues
- Strong problem-solving skills