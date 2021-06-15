A well-established Private Security company, with a National footprint, is looking for a Senior Technician, to be based in the Western Cape Branch.
The ideal candidate must have a strong sense of integrity with a “CAN DO” attitude, professional demeanour, as well as the ability to:
- Multi task to ensure that all technical aspects are managed from start to finish,
- Work independently as well as part of a team,
- Liaise with clients, conduct assessments, summit reports, data capturing.
Senior Technician
Requirements:
- Be able to Install and programme the following alarm systems – DSC power (DSC 1808 TO 1864 and NEO series , IDS (805 to X64), Paradox, Caddx, Texecom, Ajax etc.
- Be able to Install and terminate low voltage cable (Cat5, Cat6, RG59 etc.)
- Perform service/installation, fault finding of access control, intrusion alarm and CCTV cameras and other security-relate devices. Knowledge of the different platforms used for alarms, access control, CCTV Etc.
- Experience with Impro, ZK Teco, Virdi, Hikcentral, Morpho etc (will be an advantage).
- Review and troubleshoot potential problems with regards to security equipment.
- Install and service fire alarms, sprinklers, cooling towers, HVAC etc, (will be an advantage).
- Be trained to work in confined spaces, lifts, extension ladders, following OSHA regulations, working at heights etc.
- Maintain records of installations and services done.( Job cards etc.)
- Comply with safety policies and may be required in obtaining certain licenses and certifications.
- Prewire commercial/residential properties with Cat5, Cat6 and RG59 camera, alarm and access control wires.
- Provide computer and networking support to departments to operate equipment.
- Matric and post matric qualifications in the technical file of study and PSIRA registered.
- Be able to assist and do property and business risk assessments and recommendations.
- To lead a team with concise and clear communication.
- Manage accounts including CCTV, access, control, alarm and other security devices installation and maintenance.
- Maintain records of installations and services done.( Job cards, invoices , ordering stock, issuing stock etc)
- Experience with alarms, access control, CCTV cameras (analogue. IP and hybrid systems), fire systems etc.
- Instruct and responsible for training of individuals to ensure proper communication and security procedures are followed and new products training facilitation.
- Provide computer, networking support to departments and operate equipment.
- Day to day planning of installations, bookings and follow ups.
- Be able to do property and business risk assessments, recommendations, proposals and quotations.
- Be able to perform daily administration and capturing data information.
- Reports to management on a monthly basis on growth of sales/ business
Desired Skills:
- alarm systems
- Structural analysis
- DSC power (DSC 1808 TO 1864 and NEO series
- IDS (805 to X64)
- Paradox
- Caddx
- Texecom
- Ajax
- Impro
- ZK Teco
- Virdi
- Hikcentral
- Morpho
- Cat5
- Cat6 and RG59 camera
- alarm and access control wires.
- CCTV
- access
- control
- alarm and other security devices installation and maintenance.
- growth of sales/ business
- Report Writing
- Fully Computer Literate
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric