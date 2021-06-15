Senior Technician

Jun 15, 2021

A well-established Private Security company, with a National footprint, is looking for a Senior Technician, to be based in the Western Cape Branch.

The ideal candidate must have a strong sense of integrity with a “CAN DO” attitude, professional demeanour, as well as the ability to:

  • Multi task to ensure that all technical aspects are managed from start to finish,
  • Work independently as well as part of a team,
  • Liaise with clients, conduct assessments, summit reports, data capturing.

Requirements:

  • Be able to Install and programme the following alarm systems – DSC power (DSC 1808 TO 1864 and NEO series , IDS (805 to X64), Paradox, Caddx, Texecom, Ajax etc.
  • Be able to Install and terminate low voltage cable (Cat5, Cat6, RG59 etc.)
  • Perform service/installation, fault finding of access control, intrusion alarm and CCTV cameras and other security-relate devices. Knowledge of the different platforms used for alarms, access control, CCTV Etc.
  • Experience with Impro, ZK Teco, Virdi, Hikcentral, Morpho etc (will be an advantage).
  • Review and troubleshoot potential problems with regards to security equipment.
  • Install and service fire alarms, sprinklers, cooling towers, HVAC etc, (will be an advantage).
  • Be trained to work in confined spaces, lifts, extension ladders, following OSHA regulations, working at heights etc.
  • Maintain records of installations and services done.( Job cards etc.)
  • Comply with safety policies and may be required in obtaining certain licenses and certifications.
  • Prewire commercial/residential properties with Cat5, Cat6 and RG59 camera, alarm and access control wires.
  • Provide computer and networking support to departments to operate equipment.
  • Matric and post matric qualifications in the technical file of study and PSIRA registered.
  • Be able to assist and do property and business risk assessments and recommendations.
  • To lead a team with concise and clear communication.
  • Manage accounts including CCTV, access, control, alarm and other security devices installation and maintenance.
  • Maintain records of installations and services done.( Job cards, invoices , ordering stock, issuing stock etc)
  • Experience with alarms, access control, CCTV cameras (analogue. IP and hybrid systems), fire systems etc.
  • Instruct and responsible for training of individuals to ensure proper communication and security procedures are followed and new products training facilitation.
  • Provide computer, networking support to departments and operate equipment.
  • Day to day planning of installations, bookings and follow ups.
  • Be able to do property and business risk assessments, recommendations, proposals and quotations.
  • Be able to perform daily administration and capturing data information.
  • Reports to management on a monthly basis on growth of sales/ business

Desired Skills:

  • alarm systems
  • Structural analysis
  • DSC power (DSC 1808 TO 1864 and NEO series
  • IDS (805 to X64)
  • Paradox
  • Caddx
  • Texecom
  • Ajax
  • Impro
  • ZK Teco
  • Virdi
  • Hikcentral
  • Morpho
  • Cat5
  • Cat6 and RG59 camera
  • alarm and access control wires.
  • CCTV
  • access
  • control
  • alarm and other security devices installation and maintenance.
  • growth of sales/ business
  • Report Writing
  • Fully Computer Literate

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

