Senior Technician

A well-established Private Security company, with a National footprint, is looking for a Senior Technician, to be based in the Western Cape Branch.

The ideal candidate must have a strong sense of integrity with a “CAN DO” attitude, professional demeanour, as well as the ability to:

Multi task to ensure that all technical aspects are managed from start to finish,

Work independently as well as part of a team,

Liaise with clients, conduct assessments, summit reports, data capturing.

Requirements:

Be able to Install and programme the following alarm systems – DSC power (DSC 1808 TO 1864 and NEO series , IDS (805 to X64), Paradox, Caddx, Texecom, Ajax etc.

Be able to Install and terminate low voltage cable (Cat5, Cat6, RG59 etc.)

Perform service/installation, fault finding of access control, intrusion alarm and CCTV cameras and other security-relate devices. Knowledge of the different platforms used for alarms, access control, CCTV Etc.

Experience with Impro, ZK Teco, Virdi, Hikcentral, Morpho etc (will be an advantage).

Review and troubleshoot potential problems with regards to security equipment.

Install and service fire alarms, sprinklers, cooling towers, HVAC etc, (will be an advantage).

Be trained to work in confined spaces, lifts, extension ladders, following OSHA regulations, working at heights etc.

Maintain records of installations and services done.( Job cards etc.)

Comply with safety policies and may be required in obtaining certain licenses and certifications.

Prewire commercial/residential properties with Cat5, Cat6 and RG59 camera, alarm and access control wires.

Provide computer and networking support to departments to operate equipment.

Matric and post matric qualifications in the technical file of study and PSIRA registered.

Be able to assist and do property and business risk assessments and recommendations.

To lead a team with concise and clear communication.

Manage accounts including CCTV, access, control, alarm and other security devices installation and maintenance.

Maintain records of installations and services done.( Job cards, invoices , ordering stock, issuing stock etc)

Experience with alarms, access control, CCTV cameras (analogue. IP and hybrid systems), fire systems etc.

Instruct and responsible for training of individuals to ensure proper communication and security procedures are followed and new products training facilitation.

Provide computer, networking support to departments and operate equipment.

Day to day planning of installations, bookings and follow ups.

Be able to do property and business risk assessments, recommendations, proposals and quotations.

Be able to perform daily administration and capturing data information.

Reports to management on a monthly basis on growth of sales/ business

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

