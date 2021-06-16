Business Analyst: Payments at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements

Liaise with development team enhance and to hand-over functional descriptions

Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements

Ensure successful validation and implementation of requirements

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Diploma in Business Analysis

Experience

Min:

Must have 3-5 years’ proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment

proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment At least 2-3 years banking experience within Payments i.e. EFT, Cash, Merchant Services, QR, etc.

Knowledge

Min:

IT systems development processes

Application development

Business analysis and design

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Ideal:

Agile development life cycle

Banking systems

UML and BPM

Systems and/or applications environment

Banking business models

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Working knowledge of Banks Act, NCA, CPA, NPS, FICA, AML, and or POPI

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

