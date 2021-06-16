Business Analyst: Payments at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements
- Liaise with development team enhance and to hand-over functional descriptions
- Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements
- Ensure successful validation and implementation of requirements
- Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- Diploma in Business Analysis
Experience
Min:
- Must have 3-5 years’ proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment
- At least 2-3 years banking experience within Payments i.e. EFT, Cash, Merchant Services, QR, etc.
Knowledge
Min:
- IT systems development processes
- Application development
- Business analysis and design
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
Ideal:
- Agile development life cycle
- Banking systems
- UML and BPM
- Systems and/or applications environment
- Banking business models
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Working knowledge of Banks Act, NCA, CPA, NPS, FICA, AML, and or POPI
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals