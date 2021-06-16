Business Analyst: Payments at Capitec Bank Ltd

Jun 16, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements
  • Liaise with development team enhance and to hand-over functional descriptions
  • Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements
  • Ensure successful validation and implementation of requirements
  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • Diploma in Business Analysis

Experience

Min:

  • Must have 3-5 years’ proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment
  • At least 2-3 years banking experience within Payments i.e. EFT, Cash, Merchant Services, QR, etc.

Knowledge

Min:

  • IT systems development processes
  • Application development
  • Business analysis and design
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practices

Ideal:

  • Agile development life cycle
  • Banking systems
  • UML and BPM
  • Systems and/or applications environment
  • Banking business models
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Working knowledge of Banks Act, NCA, CPA, NPS, FICA, AML, and or POPI

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

