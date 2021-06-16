Postilion Developer

MUST HAVE POSTILION & BASE 24 EXPERIENCE

Banking/ Financial Industry
Permanent

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • 3 – 5 years’ experience in a Postilion Engineering / Postilion Support role
  • Must have Financial / Banking industry experience
  • Experience with MasterCard, Card payments, switching etc.
  • MS SQL database engine experience
  • Some Development Experience with C#, Java and/or Delphi

Desired Skills:

  • postilion
  • Base24
  • Postbridge
  • C#
  • Java
  • Delphi
  • SQL
  • Development
  • Mastercard
  • ATM Downloader

