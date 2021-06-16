Postilion Developer

MUST HAVE POSTILION & BASE 24 EXPERIENCE
Banking/ Financial Industry
Permanent
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in a Postilion Engineering / Postilion Support role
- Must have Financial / Banking industry experience
- Experience with MasterCard, Card payments, switching etc.
- MS SQL database engine experience
- Some Development Experience with C#, Java and/or Delphi
Desired Skills:
- postilion
- Base24
- Postbridge
- C#
- Java
- Delphi
- SQL
- Development
- Mastercard
- ATM Downloader