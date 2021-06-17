IT Audit SAP/ERP Specialist

Management and delivery of SAP/ERP system audits.

Assisting and reporting to the specialist senior manager and/or directors on the job.

Ensuring that firm’s policies and values are adhered to.

Managing project time and costs to avoid overruns and timely billing

Provide on-the-job training and performing engagement reviews.

Preparing and submitting proposals and related submissions.

B Com, B BSc degree / BTech in IT or an equivalent qualification

CISA, Certified SAP project manager, CISM, CIPP, CRISC, CISSP or CA (SA) professional qual- possession of any of these qualifications will be an added advantage.

At least 6 or more years of working experience in IT Auditing, specifically ERP systems (SAP, HFM, Accpac, etc.).

Desired Skills:

IT Auditing

SAP Specialist

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

