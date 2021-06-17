IT Audit SAP/ERP Specialist

- Management and delivery of SAP/ERP system audits.
- Assisting and reporting to the specialist senior manager and/or directors on the job.
- Ensuring that firm’s policies and values are adhered to.
- Managing project time and costs to avoid overruns and timely billing
- Provide on-the-job training and performing engagement reviews.
- Preparing and submitting proposals and related submissions.
B Com, B BSc degree / BTech in IT or an equivalent qualification
CISA, Certified SAP project manager, CISM, CIPP, CRISC, CISSP or CA (SA) professional qual- possession of any of these qualifications will be an added advantage.
At least 6 or more years of working experience in IT Auditing, specifically ERP systems (SAP, HFM, Accpac, etc.).
Desired Skills:
- IT Auditing
- SAP Specialist
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree