- Develop, maintain and expand Client ‘s mobile app functionality.
- Address performance problems at scale
- Find and fix software defects.
- Work with the UX team to continually improve the user experience
- Design, implement and test in an Agile environment.
- Develop application programming interfaces (APIs) to support mobile functionality
- Suggest and implement new mobile products, applications and protocols
- Remain up to date with the terminology, concepts and best practices for coding mobile apps
- Work closely with colleagues to constantly innovate app functionality and design
- Use and adapt existing web applications for apps
- Write unit and UI tests to identify malfunctions
- Communicate with users to understand their needs and experiences
Qualifications for Mobile Developer
- Minimum Degree/ Diploma
- 8 to 10 years related experience.
- 5+ years’ experience working with Android IOS.
- Experience with mobile applications
- Demonstrable portfolio of released applications on the App store or the Android market
- Extensive knowledge of at least one programming language like Swift and Java
- Familiarity with OOP design principles
- Experience with third-party libraries and APIs
Desired Skills:
- xamarin
- mobile applications
- android ios
- swift
- java
- UI tests
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree