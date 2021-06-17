Mobile Developer

  • Develop, maintain and expand Client ‘s mobile app functionality.
  • Address performance problems at scale
  • Find and fix software defects.
  • Work with the UX team to continually improve the user experience
  • Design, implement and test in an Agile environment.
  • Develop application programming interfaces (APIs) to support mobile functionality
  • Suggest and implement new mobile products, applications and protocols
  • Remain up to date with the terminology, concepts and best practices for coding mobile apps
  • Work closely with colleagues to constantly innovate app functionality and design
  • Use and adapt existing web applications for apps
  • Write unit and UI tests to identify malfunctions
  • Communicate with users to understand their needs and experiences
    Qualifications for Mobile Developer
  • Minimum Degree/ Diploma
  • 8 to 10 years related experience.
  • 5+ years’ experience working with Android IOS.
  • Experience with mobile applications
  • Demonstrable portfolio of released applications on the App store or the Android market
  • Extensive knowledge of at least one programming language like Swift and Java
  • Familiarity with OOP design principles
  • Experience with third-party libraries and APIs

Desired Skills:

  • xamarin
  • mobile applications
  • android ios
  • swift
  • java
  • UI tests

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position