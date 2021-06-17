Senior Android Developer – Cape Town or Remote – Up to R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Leading software engineering specialist firm is currently looking for Senior Android Developers to join their dynamic team. This role is perfect for someone who will thrive in a vibrant and fast-moving work environment.

If creativity is what you crave and the idea of working in projects that are functional and would be used by yourself as they shoot the lights out, THEN THIS IS FOR YOU!!

Requirements:

Native Android development in Kotlin or Java

Mobile UI/UX best practices and guidelines

One or more Continuous Integration technologies (eg. Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Artifactory etc.)

5+ years active in development roles

Scripting or developing in at least one of the following:

Bash

Ruby

Groovy

One or more version control platform(s) (eg. Git, SVN)

Mobile data and storage platforms or frameworks (eg. SQLite)

Mobile application patterns

Excellent oral and written communications skills

Customer service or support experience

Strong multi-tasking skills

Strong analysis and troubleshooting skills and experience

Professional, Self-motivated attitude. We have a relaxed culture

Motivated and excited to learn about new technologies every day, open to constructive criticism and willing to be a team player in delivering the best solutions possible

Preferred Qualifications

Degree / Diploma in a relevant field or equivalent working years experience

Experience working with REST API services

Native Android programming language experience (eg. Java, Kotlin)

Exposure to modern application design patterns (eg. MVVM, MVP, Clean Architecture)

Familiar with trending frameworks and libraries such as RxJava/RxKotlin, JetPack and Android Architecture Components.

Firebase experience

Exposure to multiple mobile application development platforms (iOS / Android)

Exposure to mobile security concepts / methodologies

Exposure to different automated testing methods (eg. unit, integration, instrumentation, mocking)

Reference Number for this position is SJ51898 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town or Remote work offering a cost to company salary of up to R900K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Email Showmona Juggernath on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.

e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency with a wide range of positions available. We offer our technical skilled candidates’ options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the top companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

MVVM

MVP

Java

SQLite

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position