Senior Java 8 Full Stack Developer – Semi Remote – R750 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Senior Java Full Stack Developer opportunity available in a team of fellow Java professionals building software systems of the future! They work on the latest technologies as they looking to creating the next generation of software systems for their Group’s future in-house Car Data & Fleet systems.

If you are interested in potentially travelling internationally to work with fellow rock stars as well, this is for you! APPLY TODAY!!!!

You typically will have at least 8+ years’ worth of experience with Java, and more recently with JavaScript and Spring Boot. The technology landscape includes:

Java 7 8+

JEE 7

EJB2 or 3 or CLI

Struts

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Typescript

JSP

JMS

JMS 2

Python

NodeJS

CI

CD

REST services

RESTful APIs

JSON

XML

Reference Number for this position is GZ52431 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and remote, offering a contract rate of between R700 and R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

CSS

CD

JEE

Java 7

HTML

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

