Senior Software Engineer at 21st Century Software

21st Century Software is looking for a skilled z/OS software developer who can work as part of a team using modern development methods that stress collaboration, transparency, focus on customer value and constant improvement.

This role is responsible for design and code functionality for enterprise-level products that meet business and customer requirements. The Software Developer will perform complex code modification, analysis, testing, and debugging tasks as well as provide input related to product futures.

Strong z/OS skills and a passion for learning are necessary to accomplish company and personal goals. After-hours/on-call responsibilities may be required.

This is a full-time position, based in Perth Western Australia.

Skills and Experience:

Required Skills

Minimum 7+ years’ experience coding in Mainframe z/OS Assembler (HLASM)

Comprehensive understanding of ISPF, JCL and IBM utilities, Strong Debugging skills

Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills.

Strong teamwork skill

high personal integrity and ability to earn trust from others.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Strong customer service focus

Commitment to learning new technologies as needed.

Ability to work independently and productively under pressure.

Understanding of Agile principles

Desired Skills:

z/OS (MVS) systems programming experience and/or other software installation and administration; SMP/E

In-depth System Z architecture knowledge

DADSM, O/C/EOV

CATALOGs, VVDS, VVRs

IPCS, SVC dumps

SMS, ACS routines

DFSMS access methods

IBM Z storage hardware and software concepts

The above statements are intended only to describe the general nature of the job and should not be construed as an all-inclusive list of position responsibilities.

Computer engineering

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

21st Century Software

Powering society by linking, the past to the future with IBM Z. 21st Century Software, Inc. develops and markets recovery assurance and enterprise disaster recovery solutions. For nearly twenty years, 21st Century Software has provided vision and validation to enterprise backup strategies by determining the most critical files required by applications and providing the fastest path to recovery.

We complement existing backup and archiving tools by monitoring application data activity in real time, determining what files are most critical and would need to be recovered. Our solutions are hardware-neutral and run on most major z/OS-based mainframes.

21st Century Software customers also benefit from infrastructure assessments, providing valuable insight for improving efficiency. By reporting cross-application dependencies, resource utilization, and storage modelling, 21st Century Software creates value across the business and IT spectrum.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Great central location close to the train and bus station

We offer a friendly fun work environment and mentorship by experienced and highly skilled team members.

