Software Developer at Cnnect Pty Ltd

Cnnect is a digitised training company that focuses on corporates as our clients. We deploy our learning primarily through an Android and iOS app, as multimedia interactive, gamified activities.

We manage and control our end users, clients and learning material though a hosted web site.

We require a skilled all-rounder to join the team. The duties will be updating and improving the current portal, the app and the learning material offerings.

We work in a predominantly Windows environment for development but we deploy the portal on a Linux server. The ability to set up and maintain a Linux server is a plus. We also need to develop and deploy apps in XCode on an Apple system.

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

w3Css CSS framework

Vanilla JavaScript (ES5 and ES6 Syntax)

jQuery

Knowledge of html5 animations

canvas and interactions

Vanilla PHP

Laravel

Worked with Blade templates

Vanilla Cordova/Phonegap Hybrid app development

Ability to publish apps through the command line and XCode

Working with Server set ups over SSH

A grasp of code version management

An understanding of e-learning and pedagogical methods

Knowledge of database normalisation and optimisation.

Load balancing for servers and databases.

Working with Apache/nginx servers

Working with phpMyAdmin

Working with Hosting providers

