Software Developer (SQL and C#) at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leading global manufacturing company are seeking to employ a super sharp software developer to manage MS-SQL queries and procedures, create custom reports, and modify ERP user forms to enhance organizational productivity.Please note this role is based in Cape Town and Cape Town residents will receive preferenceKEY EXPERIENCE TO MEET
- You will be responsible for designing databases and ensuring their stability, reliability and performance.
- Development of high quality database solutions
- Develop, implement and optimize stored procedures and functions
- Review and interpret ongoing business report requirements
- Research required data
- Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables
- Analyze existing SQL queries for performance improvements
- Suggest new queries
- Develop procedures and scripts for data migration
- Provide timely scheduled management reporting
- Investigate exceptions with regard to asset movements
QUALIFICATIONS AND ATTRIBUTES
- 2-5 years of experience as a T-SQL / SQL Developer or similar role
- Excellent understanding of SQL programming
- A degree in Computer Science or a related subject
- Excellent understanding of Microsoft SQL Server
- Good knowledge of HTML and JavaScript
- 2-5 years of experience with Transparent Data Encryption (TDE), ETL, SSRS
- 2-5 years of experience with SQL Server Reporting Services and SQL Server Analysis Services, Azure platforms
- Familiarity with the practical application of NoSQLNewSQL, databases
- Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on companys success
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
