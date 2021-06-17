Software Developer (SQL and C#) at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leading global manufacturing company are seeking to employ a super sharp software developer to manage MS-SQL queries and procedures, create custom reports, and modify ERP user forms to enhance organizational productivity.Please note this role is based in Cape Town and Cape Town residents will receive preferenceKEY EXPERIENCE TO MEET

You will be responsible for designing databases and ensuring their stability, reliability and performance.

Development of high quality database solutions

Develop, implement and optimize stored procedures and functions

Review and interpret ongoing business report requirements

Research required data

Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables

Analyze existing SQL queries for performance improvements

Suggest new queries

Develop procedures and scripts for data migration

Provide timely scheduled management reporting

Investigate exceptions with regard to asset movements

QUALIFICATIONS AND ATTRIBUTES

2-5 years of experience as a T-SQL / SQL Developer or similar role

Excellent understanding of SQL programming

A degree in Computer Science or a related subject

Excellent understanding of Microsoft SQL Server

Good knowledge of HTML and JavaScript

2-5 years of experience with Transparent Data Encryption (TDE), ETL, SSRS

2-5 years of experience with SQL Server Reporting Services and SQL Server Analysis Services, Azure platforms

Familiarity with the practical application of NoSQLNewSQL, databases

Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on companys success

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

