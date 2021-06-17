Support Engineer

POSITION: Support Engineer

LOCATION: Remote with occasional client visits in Pretoria

TYPE: Pretoria

SALARY: R60 000 p/m (negotiable)

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

Support Engineer will provide expert advice and counsel to functional / user personnel and project teams on the most complex aspects of the main technical specialty.

REQUIREMENTS:

Degree in Computer Science or equivalent knowledge & learning capability from work experience.

3 – 5 years experience in Microsoft Exchange, Active Directory and Office 365 a must

MCSE or equivalent

Networking experience – Routing and switching – at least 3 Years’ experience.

Network Security (Firewall) experience – advantages

Technology Experience:

Dell Technology experience – advantage.

Cisco Technology experience – advantage.

VMware experience – advantage.

AZURE experience

Must have a valid license and own transport.

Experience in working in high-pressure situations and successfully handling multiple priorities.

A broad and varied background with architecture experience in various technologies, including database, operating systems, data feeds & communications channels, applications development & integration, and systems & network security.

Project management experience. Ability to demonstrate past success in managing significant development, implementation and/or operational programs.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

System Administrator support relating to technical issues involving Microsoft’s core business applications and operating systems.

Execute and support multiple types of Exchange Migrations (Hybrid, O365 Tenant to Tenant, Hosted to Cloud)

Execute SharePoint Migrations (On-Premises to Cloud, O365 Tenant to Tenant)

Configuration, Troubleshooting and support of Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Teams, OneDrive for Business, Intune, and Azure Active Directory.

Document system configurations and build standards for client environments.

Communication with clients as required: keeping them informed of project progress, impending changes, and agreed-upon outages.

Resolute dedication to unparalleled customer service.

Fast turnaround of client requests.

Ability to work in a team and communicate effectively.

Ensure requests are routed to the proper resource to be resolved quickly and efficiently.

Responsible for entering all time and expenses as they occur.

Continuous education, expansion, and refinement of technical knowledge and credibility through industry standard certifications

Interpret and discuss information with others and regularly provide advice and recommend actions involving complex issues.

Demonstrate professional attitude with the client over the phone, on-site and through emails to resolve all client requests/questions.

Serve as the interface between the developers/ technical resources and the project managers.

Implementation of infrastructure within the Data Centres (Production, Testing and Disaster Recovery) following technical design. This design can be very high level and you would need to detail this and create a BUILD document or detailed implementation designs.

Verification of hardware and software required for implementation.

Verification that all environments are configured as per design.

Identify and resolve the most complex technical problems.

Management and escalation of technical issues.

Provide superior technical support and build successful, long-term relationships with both internal and external clients.

Communicate effectively with engineering and other technical groups to enhance Customer products and resolve customer issues.

Ensure all implementations follow agreed Security Standards and Policies, escalate and manage deviations through to completion.

Contribute to continuous technical process improvement.

Execute administrative procedures associated with the above tasks.

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #SE as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

Remote support

MCSE

Network Support

Network Security

Dell Technology

Cisco Technology

VMWare

Azure

Architecture experience

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

