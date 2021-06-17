Systems Analyst

Education and experience:
? An Honours Degree in Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering or an equivalent industry qualifications.
? A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.
? A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF) will be an advantage.
? Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.
? Experience with facilitating workshops.
? Experience in negotiating for desired outcomes.
? Knowledge of Adabas & Natural environment
Additional requirements
? The following specific Systems-specific knowledge will be an advantage:
o NaturalOne
o IBM Middleware [DataPower, IIB]
o AIX OS
o Windows OS
o Linux Redhat
o Oracle and SQL databases
o R language
o Python language
o Adobe Experience Manager
? Some knowledge of statistics environment will be an added advantage as well
? Strong analytical skills
? Attention to detail
? Solution-focused
? Teamwork skills
? Written and verbal communication skills
? Interpersonal skills
? Flexibility
? Adaptability
? Initiative
? Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills)
? Thought leadership
? Stakeholder management
? Risk management
? Problem Solving Abilities
Desired Skills:
- Natural Adabas
- Systems Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree