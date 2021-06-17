Systems Analyst

Education and experience:

? An Honours Degree in Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering or an equivalent industry qualifications.

? A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.

? A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF) will be an advantage.

? Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.

? Experience with facilitating workshops.

? Experience in negotiating for desired outcomes.

? Knowledge of Adabas & Natural environment

Additional requirements

? The following specific Systems-specific knowledge will be an advantage:

o NaturalOne

o IBM Middleware [DataPower, IIB]

o AIX OS

o Windows OS

o Linux Redhat

o Oracle and SQL databases

o R language

o Python language

o Adobe Experience Manager

? Some knowledge of statistics environment will be an added advantage as well

? Strong analytical skills

? Attention to detail

? Solution-focused

? Teamwork skills

? Written and verbal communication skills

? Interpersonal skills

? Flexibility

? Adaptability

? Initiative

? Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills)

? Thought leadership

? Stakeholder management

? Risk management

? Problem Solving Abilities

Desired Skills:

Natural Adabas

Systems Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

