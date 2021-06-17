Systems Analyst (Adabas/Natural) (Contract) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic Tech Consultancy in Joburg seeks a highly skilled Systems Analyst to join its team for a 12-month contract role working with its team to analyse how well software, hardware and the wider IT system fit the business needs of the ESD. You will also be expected to document current system operations and assist in writing requirements for new systems, and may also help with testing, implementation and monitoring system effectiveness within the ESD Renewal Programme run by the Economic Statistics Department. You must possess an Honours Degree in Informatics, Computer Science/Engineering or an equivalent industry qualification, at least 5 years experience in Application Analysis/Architecture/Design/Enterprise Architecture and/or Solutions Architecture role, knowledge of Adabas & Natural environment and be able to facilitate [URL Removed] the following systems analyst services for the ESD division within the ESD systems environment (both within the ESD Programme and new Demands)

Liaise extensively with all stakeholders.

Analyse clients’ existing systems and business models.

Map and document interfaces between legacy and new systems.

Analyse systems requirements.

Understand software development lifecycle and Solution Architecture governance processes and methodologies.

Conduct requirements analysis and prepare specific proposals for modified or replacement systems in alignment with the Enterprise and Solution Architecture future state.

Produce specifications for new or modified systems.

Translate client requirements into highly specified project briefs.

Work closely with the Enterprise Architect and Solutions Architect to assess, propose and design both technically and business suitable solutions.

Produce system feasibility and costings reports.

Present proposals to Enterprise and Solutions Architects.

Work closely with colleagues, Developers, Testers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction.

Ensure that project deadlines are met.

Draw up, supervise and document testing schedules for complete systems.

Oversee implementation of a new system including data migration.

Plan and work flexibly to deadlines.

Support users on change control and system updates.

Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system.

Keep up to date with technical and industry developments.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

An Honours Degree in Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering or an equivalent industry qualification.

A Postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.

A formal Architecture Certification (e.g., TOGAF) will be an advantage.

Experience/Skills

Minimum 5 years experience in Application Analysis/Architecture and/or Design and/or Enterprise Architecture and/or Solutions Architecture.

Facilitating workshops.

Experience negotiating for desired outcomes.

Knowledge of Adabas & Natural environment.

Thought Leadership.

Stakeholder Management.

Risk Management.

The following specific Systems-specific knowledge will be an advantage

NaturalOne

IBM Middleware [DataPower, IIB]

AIX OS

Windows OS

Linux Redhat

Oracle and SQL databases

R language

Python

Adobe Experience Manager

Some knowledge of Statistics environment

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical skills.

Attention to detail.

Solution-focused.

Teamwork.

Written and verbal communication skills.

Interpersonal skills.

Flexibility.

Adaptability.

Initiative.

Problem-solving skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position